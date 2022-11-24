South Africa

Rise in measles cases in Limpopo and Mpumalanga

24 November 2022 - 17:34 By TimesLIVE
The NICD says 71 measles cases have been recorded between September 1 and November 22. File photo.
The NICD says 71 measles cases have been recorded between September 1 and November 22. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says 71 cases of measles with laboratory confirmation have been recorded in South Africa between September 1 and November 2 as a result of outbreaks in Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

Last week, 57 cases were recorded, with new cases reported for the first time in Mpumalanga.

“Limpopo has 60 measles cases, affecting four districts: Capricorn, Greater Sekhukhune, Mopani and Waterberg, which have been declared outbreak areas,” the NICD said.

Vhembe, with two laboratory–confirmed cases, did not meet the measles outbreak criteria, it said.

On October 28, Ehlanzeni in Mpumalanga, which shares a border with Greater Sekhukhune and Mopani, was declared a measles outbreak area.

Eleven laboratory-confirmed measles cases have been reported in Mpumalanga, with nine from Ehlanzeni, one from Gert Sibande and one from Nkangala. 

The ages of those affected in Limpopo ranged from four months to 42 years, while in Ehlanzeni, 18 months to 10 years. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Measles now an imminent global threat due to pandemic, say WHO and CDC

There is now an imminent threat of measles spreading in various regions globally, as Covid-19 led to a steady decline in vaccination coverage and ...
News
20 hours ago

SA researchers take lead to tackle and oust hospital ‘superbugs’

With 1.3-million deaths caused by antibiotic-resistant infections in 2019, this global health emergency requires urgent action
News
21 hours ago

Predictive value of 'good' cholesterol level varies by race, US study finds

The widely-held concept that levels of "good" cholesterol in the blood can indicate heart disease risk is not equally true for Blacks and whites, and ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'We know our own cars have expired license discs' - JMPD after social media ... News
  2. Inside Gayton McKenzie's R4.5bn logistics hub in the Karoo South Africa
  3. Durban man 'paid hijackers R20k to spare his life' South Africa
  4. It's still safe to take a dip at these nine KZN south and north coast beaches South Africa
  5. 'Oksalayo — we are not going back!' Zuma's daughter tweets after SCA ruling South Africa

Latest Videos

Beaming Ramaphosa receives royal treatment, standing ovation in UK
ANC announces top six nominees ahead of elective conference