South Africa

Three children among six killed in shack fire, parents suffer burns

24 November 2022 - 10:30 By TImesLIVE
The children who died in the fire were aged between 3 and 11.
The children who died in the fire were aged between 3 and 11.
Image: Theo Jeptha

Six people, including three children, died in a shack fire in the early hours of Thursday in Kamesh, a settlement near Kariega (Uitenhage) in the Eastern Cape.

Asciwalise Ngqina, 3, Asiphile Ngqina, 6, and Ibanathi Ngqina, 11, lost their lives, said police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu.

Three adults aged between 22 and 48 also perished. Their names are yet to be established and their next of kin traced

The mother of the children sustained burn wounds to her arms and hands. She was treated on the scene by paramedics, while the father sustained burn wounds on his face and arms. He was taken to hospital.

Naidu said police were alerted to the fire just after midnight.

“On arrival, the shack was burnt to the ground. It is alleged it was load-shedding and the family went to sleep, leaving a candle burning. The mother woke up when the shack was burning. She and her husband managed to escape through a window. However, the remaining six people could not get out in time.”

Police, who have opened an inquest docket, urged residents to be extra cautious when using alternative lighting during load-shedding.

“Candles, gas and primus stoves must be switched off before going to bed. The use of these types of lighting must be constantly checked to avoid situations such as this tragic incident,” Naidu said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Western Cape mother arrested after fire kills children locked in shack

Police have arrested a 35-year-old Western Cape mother after her two young children died in a shack fire on Friday.
News
5 days ago

Mother, two children killed in Emalahleni shack fire

A 31-year-old mother and her two children, a son aged four and a five-year-old girl, died in a shack fire just after midnight at Klarinet in ...
News
4 months ago

Two sets of twins aged 8 and 13 die in shack fire in Mpumalanga

Two sets of twins left in the care of their 17-year-old brother died in a shack fire on Monday morning in Hendrina, near Ermelo in Mpumalanga.
News
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'We know our own cars have expired license discs' - JMPD after social media ... News
  2. Inside Gayton McKenzie's R4.5bn logistics hub in the Karoo South Africa
  3. It's still safe to take a dip at these nine KZN south and north coast beaches South Africa
  4. Durban man 'paid hijackers R20k to spare his life' South Africa
  5. 'Oksalayo — we are not going back!' Zuma's daughter tweets after SCA ruling South Africa

Latest Videos

Beaming Ramaphosa receives royal treatment, standing ovation in UK
ANC announces top six nominees ahead of elective conference