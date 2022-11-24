South Africa

Toddler mauled by pit bull dies, police confirm

24 November 2022 - 10:56
The Pit Bull Federation of South Africa says people who acquire pit bulls need to know what they are doing. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/Gloria Anderson

A 15-month-old boy who was mauled by a pit bull in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday has succumbed to his injuries, police have confirmed.

The attack occurred in Gonubie Farm, East London.

According to police, the boy was playing with the neighbour’s pit bull when it became aware of a passer-by walking a dog.

Police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana said it is further alleged that the pit bull attempted to get out of the yard while barking at the passing dog.

“After failing to leave the yard, the pit bull is alleged to have returned to the child and bitten him on the upper body. Paramedics were called to transport the child to a nearby hospital, where he was reported to have succumbed to his injuries,” said Kinana.

The police are investigating and the incident has been reported to the SPCA.

This follows other fatal attacks on children, which include the maulings of a three-year-old and an eight-year-old boy in the Free State, and 10-year-old Storm Nuku in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape.

A child was also injured in a dog attack in the Western Cape this past week, after which three pit bulls were stoned, stabbed and burnt to death by angry residents in Gatesville, Athlone.

The SPCA’s chief inspector Jaco Pieterse said: “We urge the public to contact the SPCA if a dog behaves aggressively or tries to bite someone. We will take the dog immediately. People must not take matters into their own hands. No animal deserves to endure brutality and suffering.” 

LISTEN | ‘The pit bull’s greatest enemy is misinformation’ — Pit Bull Federation of SA

TimesLIVE

