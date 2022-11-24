South Africa

WATCH | Repo rate increases by 75 basis points

24 November 2022 - 15:06 By TimesLIVE

SA Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago is announcing the latest repo rate decision.

The bank has hiked rates in all five MPC meetings this year after interest rates had been pushed to their lowest to help consumers cope with the economic damage wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic. 

It began its hiking cycle in November 2021 when it raised the repurchase rate to 3.75%. The repo rate is now at 6.25%, with the prime lending rate at 9.75% after a 75 basis points increase in September. On the back of this, inflation moderated slightly to 7.6% in August from a more-than-13-year high of 7.8% in July. It was 7.5% in September.

TimesLIVE

