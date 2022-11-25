Bloodied ID card links KZN cop arrested for ANC councillor's death to another shooting

A KwaZulu-Natal police constable who was arrested for the killing of an ANC councillor, was linked to another victim by a bloodied SAPS ID card.

This was the evidence led by state prosecutor Lawrence Gcaba, who was cross-examining Port Shepstone cop, Const Mayendran Collin Chetty, 29, at the Scottburgh magistrate’s court on Friday.

Chetty and his colleague Const Thanduxolo Phelago were arrested two weeks ago in connection with the alleged hit on ward 99 councillor Mnqobi Molefe in September.

The two face a raft of charges including conspiracy to commit murder, murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and possession of firearms and ammunition.

They are also accused of killing Nhlonipho Cyril Nzimande, who was shot execution-style at his home on August 23.

Gcaba alleged the ID card was lost during a scuffle with Nzimande, which Chetty denied, saying it had been lost with his wallet in March. He said he was awaiting a new card from the police.

However, Gcaba refuted Chetty's claim by reading a statement from a police officer in charge of the supply chain process who said Chetty had never reported his card missing.

Chetty maintained he had reported it missing.

It is alleged Chetty and Phelago also robbed Nzimande of his money, cellphone and liquor, which they sold.

Gcaba said they were in possession of an SMS sent by Nzimande who had demanded R6,000 from Chetty. The policeman confirmed he and Phelago were friends with Nzimande.

Councillor Molefe was with his wife when the two uniformed police officers knocked on the door. Chetty was later identified at an identity parade.

Gcaba said evidence suggested the pair were officially on duty at the time.

Chetty is represented by private attorney Mthokozisi Khuzwayo. He maintains his innocence and lists family members as his alibi.

He told the court he was the family's sole breadwinner. He said he lives with his parents, supporting his 51-year-old mother who has stage 3 cancer, and his sisters aged 25, a Unisa student, and 21, who is unemployed.

Chetty’s parents were in court with close relatives. Emotions ran high in the public gallery as families of the victims sobbed while evidence was led about their deaths.

Chetty said if he were to be released on bail, he would not endanger the safety of the witnesses.

With close to eight years in the force, Chetty said he did not possess a valid passport or travel document nor did he have any relatives outside the province. He said his continued incarceration would affect him as he suffers from asthma and sinusitis.

Magistrate Sizwe Dlamini adjourned the bail hearing until December 1 and ordered the pair be remanded at the Westville correctional facility.

TimesLIVE