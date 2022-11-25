South Africa

Hawks searching for suspect in Kranskop robbery, murder

25 November 2022 - 18:19 By timeslive
The Hawks' Durban serious organised crime investigation is looking for Senzo Jeffrey Magwanyana, who was arrested following a cash-in-transit van robbery in 2020. He was released in bail then disappeared.
The Hawks' Durban serious organised crime investigation is looking for Senzo Jeffrey Magwanyana, who was arrested following a cash-in-transit van robbery in 2020. He was released in bail then disappeared.
Image: SAPS

The Hawks are searching for Senzo Jeffrey Magwanyana, 21, regarding murder, attempted murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Magwanyana was arrested after the robbery of a cash-in-transit van in Kranskop in KwaZulu-Natal.

On February 14 2020, G4S security guards were delivering cash to a service station when one of the guards, who was outside the armoured vehicle, was accosted at gunpoint. The suspects demanded cash before fatally shooting him.

“They fled the scene in their getaway vehicle with an undisclosed amount of cash which was later recovered after a shoot-out with police,” Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said.

Magwanyana was arrested and appeared in court. He was released on bail then disappeared. A warrant for his arrest was issued by the court.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to contact Capt Phumelela Makhanya on 071-481-3335.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

#Crime stats | About 10,000 additional boots on the ground to fight crime during festive season

Police minister Bheki Cele has announced that 10,000 additional police officers will be deployed across the country to bolster crime-fighting efforts.
News
2 days ago

CRIME STATS | More than 7,000 killed between July and September

There was a 13.6% increase in the number of reported murder cases between July and September, according to official crime stats.
News
2 days ago

CRIME STATS | 10,000 rape cases opened between July and September

According to the crime stats, buses, taxis, trains and other modes of public transport were the third most likely places of occurrence for rape ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'We know our own cars have expired license discs' - JMPD after social media ... News
  2. Durban man 'paid hijackers R20k to spare his life' South Africa
  3. Power station boss wears bulletproof vest after exposing corruption: Andre de ... South Africa
  4. Operation Dudula asks to join ZEP case South Africa
  5. WATCH | Public sector workers throw cans at Thulas Nxesi, demanding 10% increase South Africa

Latest Videos

‘Robben Island is what comes out of the darkness’: Archbishop of Canterbury
Beaming Ramaphosa receives royal treatment, standing ovation in UK