‘Picket n Pay’: Niehaus trolled over ‘renting a crowd’ for public protector protest

Suspended former ANC Military Veterans Association spokesperson Carl Niehaus is the butt of social media jokes after some accused him of renting a crowd to stage a protest in support of suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Niehaus picketed outside the Constitutional Court on Thursday in support of Mkhwebane when the court heard applications to appeal the Western Cape High Court’s decision declaring her suspension invalid.
The court heard three consolidated applications on the matter, including leave to appeal brought by the DA and the president against the high court order.
Mkhwebane also brought an urgent application for leave to appeal an October high court ruling rejecting her bid to immediately return to work.
Mkhwebane's suspension letter prepared way before she sent Phala Phala questions, ConCourt hears
Niehaus said his protest outside the ConCourt was a “clarion call to support our public protector in her fight with the white establishment, imperialism, oppressors and those against the poor and marginalised”.
He urged other “concerned citizens” to do the same.
“Advocate Mkhwebane against the DA and Cyril Ramaphosa,” he said.
Taking to the comment section, scores trolled him saying he had rented a crowd.
Others alleged Niehaus mobilised people who are unemployed and starving and claimed he controlled them through freebies.
Here is a snapshot of some reactions:
