The former IFP MP died serving as the party’s chief whip in the Zululand district municipality.
Mayor Thulasizwe Buthelezi said they are “shocked and heartbroken” about Mbongiseni’s death.
He said it was a great concern that leaders in local government continue to be killed.
“We appeal to the police to bring the criminals to book urgently,” he said.
Buthelezi described Mbongiseni as a hardworking public servant dedicated to serving the people of Zululand.
As a former MP, Mbongiseni brought unique skills to the council and was dedicated to ensuring the issue of water in the district was addressed, he said.
“We send our condolences to the king, the royal family, the community and the party. We lost a great leader. He was a leader who not only [excelled] in debating in the council chamber but also visited communities to ensure they are serviced.”
Zulu adviser who helped King Misuzulu ascend to throne shot dead
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Police have been urged to speedily investigate after a senior member of the Zulu royal family close to King Misuzulu KaZwelithini was assassinated.
Prince Mbongiseni Milton Muntukaphiwana Zulu and his bodyguard were shot dead in KwaNongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday evening.
KZN provincial police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said two people, aged 63 and 33, were shot just after 6pm.
Naicker said the circumstances surrounding the shooting and the motive are unknown.
“Charges of murder are [being] investigated by Nongoma SAPS,” he said.
Mbongiseni was among the members of the royal family who played a pivotal role in Misuzulu's ascending to the throne.
Buthelezi flags 'security breach' at king's meeting with KZN cabinet
