South Africa

Shark alert issued for Cape Town beaches

26 November 2022 - 09:47 By TImesLIVE
Cape Town authorities have warned people not to swim in the vicinity of Strand.
The NSRI and the City of Cape Town are appealing to bathers, paddlers, surfers and sail boarders to be cautious in the Strand vicinity where a large whale carcass was located close to the shore on Friday.

It is normal for a whale carcass to attract sharks and caution is advised, they said.

“We are appealing to water users along the Strand beachfront and towards Gordon's Bay and Macassar to be aware of possible increased shark activity in the area due to the whale carcass and to exercise caution,” they added.

Teams will investigate the removal of the whale carcass.

TimesLIVE

