Six robbers invaded a Seventh-day Adventist Church sermon in the Johannesburg CBD at the weekend.
The moment the preacher saw the gunmen enter was captured by the live streaming camera at the church.
The congregants were robbed at gunpoint, the church said.
Church elders posted a message on its platforms saying a counselling service would be held on Sunday for its congregants — and offered words of consolation.
“The church would like to take this opportunity to assure you that this too will pass. Nothing lasts forever,” the elders said.
“As leaders, we are praying for the church to unite in times like these, supporting each other both moral[ly] and practical[ly].”
WATCH | Preacher interrupted by six gunmen in Johannesburg
Image: Seventh-day Adventist Church via Facebook
TimesLIVE
