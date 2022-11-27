South Africa

WATCH | Preacher interrupted by six gunmen in Johannesburg

27 November 2022 - 13:07 By TimesLIVE
Robbers invaded a Seventh-day Adventist Church sermon in Johannesburg's CBD at the weekend.
Robbers invaded a Seventh-day Adventist Church sermon in Johannesburg's CBD at the weekend.
Image: Seventh-day Adventist Church via Facebook

Six robbers invaded a Seventh-day Adventist Church sermon in the Johannesburg CBD at the weekend.

The moment the preacher saw the gunmen enter was captured by the live streaming camera at the church.

The congregants were robbed at gunpoint, the church said.

Church elders posted a message on its platforms saying a counselling service would be held on Sunday for its congregants — and offered words of consolation.

“The church would like to take this opportunity to assure you that this too will pass. Nothing lasts forever,” the elders said.

“As leaders, we are praying for the church to unite in times like these, supporting each other both moral[ly] and practical[ly].”

Dear members of the Johannesburg Central SDA Church, The Church would like to take this opportunity to assure you that...

Posted by Johannesburg Central SDA Church on Saturday, November 26, 2022

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.  

READ MORE:

WATCH | US pastor robbed of nearly R17m worth of jewellery during live-streamed service

Armed men accosted the flamboyant churchman during a mid-morning service.
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Church women raped, musical instruments and pastor’s vehicle stolen in Mpumalanga

A search is underway for three suspects who allegedly raped two congregants and robbed a church of musical instruments before fleeing with the ...
News
8 months ago

Vosloorus becomes SA's kidnap capital, Joburg CBD leads in robberies at non-residential premises

Johannesburg Central also came a close second in kidnapping cases between July and September
News
3 days ago

LISTEN | Welkom pensioner nabs man who allegedly robbed him months ago

At 72, Welkom resident Thomas Themba is not a man to be messed with. On Thursday last week he confronted, grabbed and held on to an alleged armed ...
News
3 days ago

Criminals prey on elderly to score quick cash

Statistics show kidnapping is on the rise in SA as syndicates realise it’s less risky targeting the vulnerable than robbing cash vans
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. #Crime stats | About 10,000 additional boots on the ground to fight crime ... South Africa
  2. Six cops arrested for assisting counterfeit cigarette smugglers South Africa
  3. No response from authorities to widow's plea after deadly farm robbery News
  4. What to do with Janusz Walus? Senior officials debate deportation News
  5. MARA GLENNIE | Time to get angry about gender-based violence Opinion
  6. New toll-free helpline will help tackle abuse of the elderly South Africa
  7. CRIME STATS | More than 7,000 killed between July and September South Africa

Most read

  1. Power station boss wears bulletproof vest after exposing corruption: Andre de ... South Africa
  2. Deputy principal stole milk from school nutrition scheme and fed it to her ... News
  3. LISTEN | ‘Diabetes made me do it’: woman who said black men were the problem, ... News
  4. Zweli Mkhize's backers want Cyril Ramaphosa’s rivals to team up Politics
  5. Operation Dudula asks to join ZEP case South Africa

Latest Videos

‘Robben Island is what comes out of the darkness’: Archbishop of Canterbury
Beaming Ramaphosa receives royal treatment, standing ovation in UK