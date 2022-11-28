South Africa

20-year-old pupil murdered during matric school camp

28 November 2022 - 07:05
Police launched a manhunt after a pupil was found murdered in Limpopo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Police in Mahwelereng outside Mokopane in Limpopo have launched a manhunt for the suspects who murdered a 20-year-old grade 12 pupil whose body was found with several stab wounds behind a block in the premises of Ben Hlongwane Secondary School on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said preliminary investigations revealed the victim was part of a group of pupils participating in camping classes in preparation for the examinations.

“He reportedly sneaked out on Saturday. Guardians at the school were looking for him but could not find him,” he said.

Ledwaba said investigations conducted at the scene pointed to the possibility the victim might have been stabbed elsewhere and ran to the school and collapsed behind a block in the premises.

“The deceased was identified as Phillimon Mkomo from Tshamahansi village in Mahwelereng policing area,” he said.

Limpopo provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi condemned the incident and appealed to community members with information to come forward and assist the police to find the killers.

“Anyone with information should contact the investigating officer Sgt Munzhedzi Patrick Bebeda on 083 721 8652, the nearest police station on 08600 10111 or the MySAPSApp,” he said.

