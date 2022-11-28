Cele to send team of detectives to probe organised crime in Harding

Police minister Bheki Cele will appoint a team of detectives to investigate organised crime in Harding as he targets hitmen and their masters.
Cele was speaking during a ministerial crime prevention imbizo in the KwaZulu-Natal south coast town on Monday.
Residents shared stories of family members killed by criminals suspected to be hitmen.
A woman who asked not to be named detailed how almost all her family were killed by unknown gunmen when a bakkie intercepted them on their way from church and started shooting at them. Her husband and three of their children were killed while two others were in a coma for more than two weeks.
Jesmond Cross said his brother, a police officer, was attacked and shot 15 times in a police vehicle while on duty. He said the vehicle had more than 20 bullet holes.
Community members said they were losing confidence in the police because they were either slow to respond or in cahoots with the criminals.
Another woman said there was a huge disconnect between the community and the police and they had more confidence in private security companies. She suggested police partner with private security companies because they were “clearly doing a better job”.
Cele said life was “hell” in this small town because of the “abnormal” levels of crime.
He also expressed concern that police were making arrests, only for the suspects to get bail in courts.
“It’s a problem when people die and there are many people not arrested. Even those arrested are out on bail.”
He noted the number of complaints from the community about the “warm” relationship between police and alleged criminals.
“People are also complaining about the local police station, that it’s not responding to their cries when people are killed,” he said.
The ministry will speak to national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola so that “specialised and focused” detective teams will go to Harding to deal with outstanding cases.
“We will also be sending the [police] secretariat to the station to find out why people are complaining so much about the station and come back to report to the minister.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Cele to send team of detectives to probe organised crime in Harding
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
Police minister Bheki Cele will appoint a team of detectives to investigate organised crime in Harding as he targets hitmen and their masters.
Cele was speaking during a ministerial crime prevention imbizo in the KwaZulu-Natal south coast town on Monday.
Residents shared stories of family members killed by criminals suspected to be hitmen.
A woman who asked not to be named detailed how almost all her family were killed by unknown gunmen when a bakkie intercepted them on their way from church and started shooting at them. Her husband and three of their children were killed while two others were in a coma for more than two weeks.
Jesmond Cross said his brother, a police officer, was attacked and shot 15 times in a police vehicle while on duty. He said the vehicle had more than 20 bullet holes.
Community members said they were losing confidence in the police because they were either slow to respond or in cahoots with the criminals.
Another woman said there was a huge disconnect between the community and the police and they had more confidence in private security companies. She suggested police partner with private security companies because they were “clearly doing a better job”.
Cele said life was “hell” in this small town because of the “abnormal” levels of crime.
He also expressed concern that police were making arrests, only for the suspects to get bail in courts.
“It’s a problem when people die and there are many people not arrested. Even those arrested are out on bail.”
He noted the number of complaints from the community about the “warm” relationship between police and alleged criminals.
“People are also complaining about the local police station, that it’s not responding to their cries when people are killed,” he said.
The ministry will speak to national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola so that “specialised and focused” detective teams will go to Harding to deal with outstanding cases.
“We will also be sending the [police] secretariat to the station to find out why people are complaining so much about the station and come back to report to the minister.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
‘Arrest the person who killed him’: Malema urges police to prioritise DJ Sumbody’s case
Lengthy jail terms for robbers who killed guard execution-style
No response from authorities to widow's plea after deadly farm robbery
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos