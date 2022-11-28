South Africa

Family of cyclist killed in Fourways wants drunk driver jailed

28 November 2022 - 16:25
Steven Preston's wife Bernice Preston, his mother Laura Preston and his father Iain Preston outside the Randburg magistrate's court.
Steven Preston's wife Bernice Preston, his mother Laura Preston and his father Iain Preston outside the Randburg magistrate's court.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo/TimesLIVE

The family of a cyclist who was killed when a motorist struck him on a pavement in Fourways, Johannesburg, dragging him about 30m down the road, says the accident has  changed their lives immensely.

IT executive Steven Preston, 37, was knocked over while cycling in June 2020. Ishe Davani was the driver of the BMW involved in the accident.

"It [accident] has changed my life immensely. Me and my two children have been struggling from day one," said Preston's wife, Bernice Preston.

She said it has been hard for the family to wake up and try to live a normal life.

“I don’t think you can even put normal in the same sentence after what we have been through. It’s been hard every day. Some people say time heals, but it doesn’t — there is always a memory which brings up what we lost out in life without Steven,” she said.

Davani was convicted of culpable homicide and driving under the influence of alcohol after pleading guilty on Monday at the Randburg magistrate's court. He has asked the court to consider house arrest instead of direct imprisonment.

IN PICS | Cyclists in mourning as they bid farewell to Alex Otto

Tears flowed at dawn, people hugged, quiet whispers and clenched hand-holding - then five minutes of complete silence in memory of Alex Otto, 50, the ...
News
1 year ago

The state and Preston's family are asking for a custodial sentence.

“I expect an example to be made of this. When people see a cyclist, they need to know that there will be consequences when you decide to get behind the steering wheel while drunk,” Bernice said.

She added that motorists should think twice before they drive while drunk and she is expecting the magistrate to send the man behind her husband's death to prison.

“I would like the magistrate to make the right call and give him the longest sentence in order for us to try to find comfort, and to move on and find closure,” she said.

Bernice, who is also a cyclist, said they have attended the court case about 15 times.

“Each time it was postponed. The last time I agreed just to make sure that we have everything in line, and I take my hat off to prosecutor Yusuf Baba. He has been an amazing prosecutor. We put our trust in him, I am very happy with what he has delivered.”

Motorist using emergency lane crashes into JMPD officers at accident scene

A case of reckless and negligent driving is under investigation against the motorist, who was seriously hurt in the crash.
News
10 hours ago

Steven’s father, Iain Preston, earlier told the court he had lost his only son. He told the court the accident destroyed his family and left them with psychological scars.

When asked about the apology letter penned by Davani, he said: “I have been to this court almost 10 times, he never showed any remorse. Why did he have to wait until the trial takes place and wrote a letter?”

He added that he would never accept Davani's apology. “Had he come to me the first time and said, 'Mr Preston, I have made a mistake,' we could have been talking a different language.”

When asked about house arrest instead of direct imprisonment, Iain said Davani deserved to be sent to prison.

The Randburg magistrate's court is expected to hear the closing arguments on Friday and possibly hand down sentence.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Family of Joburg cyclist seek public assistance to find ‘brutal’ assault suspect

The family of a Johannesburg cyclist are seeking assistance to track down a man who allegedly assaulted the rider at the Cradle of Humankind on ...
News
3 weeks ago

Cyclist killed in Mpumalanga by fleeing hijacking suspects

A cyclist in Mpumalanga was killed in a freak road accident after a truck hijacking was foiled.
News
5 months ago

Porsche driver kills popular triathlete cycling at Cradle of Humankind

A law firm, HJW attorneys, has stepped in to assist the national prosecuting authority "to ensure that all relevant witnesses, statements, blood ...
News
9 months ago

How a kind heart lived and died for bicycles — and lost his life for one

Gert Vermeulen – a family man, IT specialist and passionate crusader who worked hard to get bicycle donations for rural children to get to school – ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe

Related articles

  1. Family of Joburg cyclist seek public assistance to find ‘brutal’ assault suspect South Africa
  2. Teen driver knocks down cyclist and drives into Kempton Park house South Africa
  3. Cyclist killed in Mpumalanga by fleeing hijacking suspects South Africa
  4. Porsche driver kills popular triathlete cycling at Cradle of Humankind South Africa

Most read

  1. CEO thrown out of R35m home for refusing to pay for it News
  2. Zweli Mkhize's backers want Cyril Ramaphosa’s rivals to team up Politics
  3. Masina and Lungisa are not at my level, says Pule Mabe Politics
  4. Deputy principal stole milk from school nutrition scheme and fed it to her ... News
  5. 'He said I should tell my client to f**k off’- Western Cape judge president ... News

Latest Videos

Dancing parolee: Jacob Zuma dances, sits on 'throne' and cuts ribbon at ...
‘Robben Island is what comes out of the darkness’: Archbishop of Canterbury