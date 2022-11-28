Family of cyclist killed in Fourways wants drunk driver jailed

The family of a cyclist who was killed when a motorist struck him on a pavement in Fourways, Johannesburg, dragging him about 30m down the road, says the accident has changed their lives immensely.

IT executive Steven Preston, 37, was knocked over while cycling in June 2020. Ishe Davani was the driver of the BMW involved in the accident.

"It [accident] has changed my life immensely. Me and my two children have been struggling from day one," said Preston's wife, Bernice Preston.

She said it has been hard for the family to wake up and try to live a normal life.

“I don’t think you can even put normal in the same sentence after what we have been through. It’s been hard every day. Some people say time heals, but it doesn’t — there is always a memory which brings up what we lost out in life without Steven,” she said.

Davani was convicted of culpable homicide and driving under the influence of alcohol after pleading guilty on Monday at the Randburg magistrate's court. He has asked the court to consider house arrest instead of direct imprisonment.