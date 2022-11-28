Family of cyclist killed in Fourways wants drunk driver jailed
The family of a cyclist who was killed when a motorist struck him on a pavement in Fourways, Johannesburg, dragging him about 30m down the road, says the accident has changed their lives immensely.
IT executive Steven Preston, 37, was knocked over while cycling in June 2020. Ishe Davani was the driver of the BMW involved in the accident.
"It [accident] has changed my life immensely. Me and my two children have been struggling from day one," said Preston's wife, Bernice Preston.
She said it has been hard for the family to wake up and try to live a normal life.
“I don’t think you can even put normal in the same sentence after what we have been through. It’s been hard every day. Some people say time heals, but it doesn’t — there is always a memory which brings up what we lost out in life without Steven,” she said.
Davani was convicted of culpable homicide and driving under the influence of alcohol after pleading guilty on Monday at the Randburg magistrate's court. He has asked the court to consider house arrest instead of direct imprisonment.
The state and Preston's family are asking for a custodial sentence.
“I expect an example to be made of this. When people see a cyclist, they need to know that there will be consequences when you decide to get behind the steering wheel while drunk,” Bernice said.
She added that motorists should think twice before they drive while drunk and she is expecting the magistrate to send the man behind her husband's death to prison.
“I would like the magistrate to make the right call and give him the longest sentence in order for us to try to find comfort, and to move on and find closure,” she said.
Bernice, who is also a cyclist, said they have attended the court case about 15 times.
“Each time it was postponed. The last time I agreed just to make sure that we have everything in line, and I take my hat off to prosecutor Yusuf Baba. He has been an amazing prosecutor. We put our trust in him, I am very happy with what he has delivered.”
Steven’s father, Iain Preston, earlier told the court he had lost his only son. He told the court the accident destroyed his family and left them with psychological scars.
When asked about the apology letter penned by Davani, he said: “I have been to this court almost 10 times, he never showed any remorse. Why did he have to wait until the trial takes place and wrote a letter?”
He added that he would never accept Davani's apology. “Had he come to me the first time and said, 'Mr Preston, I have made a mistake,' we could have been talking a different language.”
When asked about house arrest instead of direct imprisonment, Iain said Davani deserved to be sent to prison.
The Randburg magistrate's court is expected to hear the closing arguments on Friday and possibly hand down sentence.
TimesLIVE
