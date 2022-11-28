Herman Mashaba apologises for 'body shaming' Naledi Pandor tweet

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has apologised for his attack on international relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor, admitting it was not right to “ridicule” her.
Mashaba reacted to an image online of Pandor wearing pumps during a recent state visit to the UK, her feet swollen in the shoes, by suggesting it was “the best President Cyril Ramaphosa could offer South Africans to represent them internationally”.
It was slammed by many for body shaming the minister.
He later deleted his comments and apologised.
“I have deleted my tweet regarding Naledi Pandor. The original tweet I quoted was in terrible taste. I was wrong to share it, and I apologise.”
He said questioning her competence was not an excuse to ridicule her.
“While I do not believe she is equipped to represent South Africa on the international stage, that will never make it OK to ridicule her.”
While some applauded him for removing the post and owning up to a “mistake”, others said he could not “apologise and then insult in the same sentence”.
Pandor accompanied Ramaphosa on the visit last week. She told the media the trip symbolised the strength of the relationship between the two countries.
“We were thrilled and honoured when His Majesty indicated he wished the visit to proceed. The original invitation came from Her Majesty, the late Queen Elizabeth II. King Charles III said he wanted South Africa to visit, and we were excited we are the first country to be invited for a state visit.”
She said the visit would also look at new areas of co-operation.
“I know His Majesty will be interested in our just energy transition plan, of which the UK is one of the international partners, and in the area of health, where our scientists have collaborated very smartly with respect to Covid-19 variants.”
