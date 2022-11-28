South Africa

Herman Mashaba apologises for 'body shaming' Naledi Pandor tweet

28 November 2022 - 07:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba withdrew his comment about international relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor. File photo.
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba withdrew his comment about international relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has apologised for his attack on international relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor, admitting it was not right to “ridicule” her.

Mashaba reacted to an image online of Pandor wearing pumps during a recent state visit to the UK, her feet swollen in the shoes, by suggesting it was “the best President Cyril Ramaphosa could offer South Africans to represent them internationally”.

It was slammed by many for body shaming the minister.

He later deleted his comments and apologised.

“I have deleted my tweet regarding Naledi Pandor. The original tweet I quoted was in terrible taste. I was wrong to share it, and I apologise.”

He said questioning her competence was not an excuse to ridicule her.

“While I do not believe she is equipped to represent South Africa on the international stage, that will never make it OK to ridicule her.”

While some applauded him for removing the post and owning up to a “mistake”, others said he could not “apologise and then insult in the same sentence”.

Pandor accompanied Ramaphosa on the visit last week. She told the media the trip symbolised the strength of the relationship between the two countries.

“We were thrilled and honoured when His Majesty indicated he wished the visit to proceed. The original invitation came from Her Majesty, the late Queen Elizabeth II. King Charles III said he wanted South Africa to visit, and we were excited we are the first country to be invited for a state visit.”

She said the visit would also look at new areas of co-operation.

“I know His Majesty will be interested in our just energy transition plan, of which the UK is one of the international partners, and in the area of health, where our scientists have collaborated very smartly with respect to Covid-19 variants.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.  

READ MORE:

Mashaba: ‘SA under the ANC is a World Cup of crime’

"Let's admit it. South Africa under the ANC government is a 'World Cup of Crime'," said Mashaba.
News
1 week ago

He who sups with the devil had better have a long spoon

The DA is considering a coalition with the ANC. If it does so, it will be signing its own death warrant, writes Herman Mashaba.
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Mashaba slams Zille for calling him an ‘EFF mayor of Johannesburg’

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has reacted to DA federal chairperson Helen Zille calling him an "EFF mayor of Johannesburg".
Politics
6 days ago

Mashaba defends ‘demands for immigrant policy’ in Ekurhuleni

Should local government do more to address immigration issues?
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. CEO thrown out of R35m home for refusing to pay for it News
  2. Zweli Mkhize's backers want Cyril Ramaphosa’s rivals to team up Politics
  3. Deputy principal stole milk from school nutrition scheme and fed it to her ... News
  4. 'He said I should tell my client to f**k off’- Western Cape judge president ... News
  5. Power station boss wears bulletproof vest after exposing corruption: Andre de ... South Africa

Latest Videos

‘Robben Island is what comes out of the darkness’: Archbishop of Canterbury
Beaming Ramaphosa receives royal treatment, standing ovation in UK