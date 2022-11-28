The other two gunmen stayed back to guard the entrance.
'I will worship from home. I don’t feel safe': Congregant speaks after church robbery
Image: Seventh-day Adventist Church via Facebook
A Seventh-day Adventist Church congregant who saw a robbery at her church at the weekend says she is shocked that the gunmen could be so brazen to target a place of worship.
Six robbers invaded the church during a sermon in the Johannesburg CBD shortly before noon on Saturday. The moment the preacher saw the gunmen enter was captured by the live-streaming camera at the church.
Within 10 minutes they robbed people of their valuables, said the 34-year-old eyewitness who asked not to be named.
“I saw them when they came in, they were dodgy and I even said to myself, 'let's hope we are not going to get robbed'. We were about to finish the service.”
Four of the men “walked in as if they were coming to worship”.
“Usually when you come in, there are ushers by the door who direct you to the place you could sit, but those ones went straight for the pulpit.”
WATCH | Preacher interrupted by six gunmen in Johannesburg
The other two gunmen stayed back to guard the entrance.
The robbers whistled as one cocked his gun and ordered everyone to “get down”.
“Then they started searching, I was on the floor. They took a lot of stuff. They had bags and were packing whatever they could see or they asked you to put in your phone, wallet, handbag or whatever,” she said.
“Luckily I wasn’t robbed but they packed a lot of things; they didn’t come where I was seated.
“I cannot believe it happened in the house of the Lord. I am shocked.
“I was scared because I have children who I attend church with. They were in a different section and I was worrying, 'what if they went there also?' What if ... I was scared, especially for my children.
“It has traumatised me and I think it's going to take time to go back. I would rather worship at home. I don’t feel safe there. Who knows what is going to happen next?
“It was a sad day and even now I still can’t believe it happened to me.”
