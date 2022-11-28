South Africa

Motorist using emergency lane crashes into JMPD officers at accident scene

28 November 2022 - 07:54
A case of reckless and negligent driving was opened after a motorist crashed into JMPD officers while they were attending to an accident scene.
A case of reckless and negligent driving was opened after a motorist crashed into JMPD officers while they were attending to an accident scene.
Image: Supplied

A motorist using the emergency lane crashed into a Johannesburg metro police freeway patrol BMW which was assisting another driver.

Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) officers Simphiwe Msimanga and Neo Motseke were attending to a crash on the N3 South freeway and London Road in Linbro Park on Sunday morning when a motorist in a silver Citroén collided into the rear of their stationary vehicle.

This pushed the BMW into a white Kia Rio, which was also stationary due to the earlier accident, said JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla.

“The male driver of the Citroén sustained critical injuries. He was taken to Helen Joseph Hospital. The female passenger in the Citroén sustained serious injuries,” he said.

The female passenger was taken to Morningside Hospital.

“There were no injuries in the Kia as there was no one in the vehicle at the time of the collision.”

Msimanga sustained head injuries and is in Milpark Hospital.

Motseke has been discharged from the hospital after observation and treatment, Fihla said.

A case of reckless and negligent driving was opened at Sandringham police station for investigation.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Six people killed in N4 toll road crash, driver fatigue suspected as cause

Six people were killed in an accident on the N4 toll road between Middelburg and Emalahleni on Sunday morning.
News
22 hours ago

We feel robbed, says family of VIP protection cop killed in Mabuza's convoy crash

The family of W/O Thomas Shongwe, a protection officer who died in an accident involving deputy president David Mabuza’s motorcade in Middelburg, ...
News
3 days ago

Three bodies found in abandoned vehicle at gate of former police training college

The bodies of three men beaten to death were found inside an abandoned vehicle outside a former police training college in Limpopo.
News
17 hours ago

20-year-old pupil murdered during matric school camp

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said preliminary investigations revealed the victim was part of a group of pupils participating in camping ...
News
1 hour ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. 'We know our own cars have expired license discs' - JMPD after social media ... News
  2. No patrol vehicles for JMPD, says fleet management company South Africa
  3. Trio arrested for assaulting JMPD officers in Elandspark South Africa

Most read

  1. CEO thrown out of R35m home for refusing to pay for it News
  2. Zweli Mkhize's backers want Cyril Ramaphosa’s rivals to team up Politics
  3. Deputy principal stole milk from school nutrition scheme and fed it to her ... News
  4. 'He said I should tell my client to f**k off’- Western Cape judge president ... News
  5. Power station boss wears bulletproof vest after exposing corruption: Andre de ... South Africa

Latest Videos

‘Robben Island is what comes out of the darkness’: Archbishop of Canterbury
Beaming Ramaphosa receives royal treatment, standing ovation in UK