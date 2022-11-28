A motorist using the emergency lane crashed into a Johannesburg metro police freeway patrol BMW which was assisting another driver.
Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) officers Simphiwe Msimanga and Neo Motseke were attending to a crash on the N3 South freeway and London Road in Linbro Park on Sunday morning when a motorist in a silver Citroén collided into the rear of their stationary vehicle.
This pushed the BMW into a white Kia Rio, which was also stationary due to the earlier accident, said JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla.
“The male driver of the Citroén sustained critical injuries. He was taken to Helen Joseph Hospital. The female passenger in the Citroén sustained serious injuries,” he said.
The female passenger was taken to Morningside Hospital.
“There were no injuries in the Kia as there was no one in the vehicle at the time of the collision.”
Msimanga sustained head injuries and is in Milpark Hospital.
Motseke has been discharged from the hospital after observation and treatment, Fihla said.
A case of reckless and negligent driving was opened at Sandringham police station for investigation.
TimesLIVE
Motorist using emergency lane crashes into JMPD officers at accident scene
Image: Supplied
