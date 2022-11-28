In June, 21 teenagers died at the Enyobeni tavern after a night of partying and celebrating “pens down”.
Traces of the toxic chemical methanol were found in their bodies.
Eastern Cape health director-general Dr Litha Matiwane said while methanol was found, it was not known if this was the cause of death.
He said they were further investigating the levels of methanol in the blood of those who died.
A complaint has been laid with the South African Human Rights Commission), calling for an independent inquiry into the deaths.
Enyobeni tavern owner Vuyokazi Ndevu and her husband Siyakwamkela Ndevu appeared at the East London magistrate's court on Friday. The case was postponed for trial for April next year.
“They are both charged with two offences of selling or supplying intoxicating liquor to persons under the age of 18 years, and responsibility for conniving with and permitting employees and agents to sell or deliver intoxicating liquor to persons under the age of 18 years,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyalu.
Tyalu said the couple pleaded not guilty to the charges.
No to ‘pens down’ parties — education department warns pupils about attending events after exams
As final exams draw close to an end, the education department in Mpumalanga has appealed to pupils to refrain from attending and hosting “pens down” parties.
The department described “pens down” parties as unruly and reckless, and said the country does not need another tragedy like the Enyobeni tavern in East London.
“Past experiences have proved these parties lead to disastrous consequences due to lack of adult or parental supervision. Over-indulgence in alcohol and drug intake are common at these parties,” said the department.
It encouraged pupils not to allow peer pressure to get the better of them, saying it is wise to choose correctly and be safe.
“Some pupils lose their lives as a result of the reckless behaviour at these parties. Some pupils risk unplanned pregnancies and contracting sexually transmitted diseases as a result of these unruly parties,” it said.
The department called on parents and community members to join the call to denounce “pens down parties” in the strongest terms.
“Parents are further requested to monitor their children’s movements and conduct and strongly discourage them from engaging in such activities. Let's join hands to protect our children and safeguard their futures,” it said.
Enyobeni case set down for trial in April
