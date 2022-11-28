WATCH LIVE | High court hears application for leave to appeal by Shell

The high court in Gqeberha is on Monday hearing an application for leave to appeal by Shell, the minister of mineral resources & energy and Impact Africa after the high court in Makhanda set aside the decision to grant the right to perform seismic explorations along the Wild Coast of the Eastern Cape in the search for oil.
The awarding of rights was successfully challenged by the Wild Coast community and the NPC Sustaining the Wild Coast.
Greenpeace Africa and Natural Justice also joined in the litigation against the awarding of the exploration rights.
The seismic survey was set to take place in December last year but was marked not only by litigation but also protests across the country against the exploration.
