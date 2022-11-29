South Africa

Hawks say 68 statements have been filed in Phala Phala investigation

29 November 2022 - 15:12
President Cyril Ramaphosa is waiting to hear whether he has a case to answer regarding the burglary at his Phala Phala farm. File photo.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is waiting to hear whether he has a case to answer regarding the burglary at his Phala Phala farm. File photo.
Image: GCIS

Hawks boss Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya says his unit has 68 statements which have been filed regarding its investigation into the robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm.

Lebeya said investigations are continuing but they are not “reporting blow by blow” on the matter.

“We are not reporting blow by blow on this investigation, but we can indicate we have 68 statements that have been filed. We are continuing with the investigations. We have professional investigators, senior officers and prosecutors looking at whatever we are recording to ensure it is in line with the law,” he said. 

Lebeya provided the update on Tuesday when he briefed the media about  milestones the unit has achieved since the previous quarter.

In June, former spy boss Arthur Fraser laid criminal charges against Ramaphosa over an alleged burglary at his Limpopo game farm in February 2020.

WILLIAM GUMEDE | ANC presidency race may deliver a shock bigger than Zuma’s 2007 win

The contest to lead the liberation movement could boil down to Paul Mashatile and Ronald Lamola
Opinion & Analysis
23 hours ago

Fraser alleged Ramaphosa’s farm was burgled of $4m (about R67.8m) in cash by two foreign nationals. The money was alleged to be stuffed in couches inside the president’s home.

On Wednesday the independent panel appointed by parliament to look into whether  Ramaphosa has a case to answer over Phala Phala is expected to release its report.

Earlier this month, National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula extended the deadline by which the panel, chaired by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, has to submit its report until Wednesday.

The extension was requested by Ngcobo after arguing the panel did not have enough time “due to the amount of work to be done”.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Mkhwebane's suspension letter prepared way before she sent Phala Phala questions, ConCourt hears

The Constitutional Court on Thursday heard President Cyril Ramaphosa had prepared a draft suspension letter for public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane ...
News
5 days ago

An impeachment case to answer for Phala Phala saga?

A close look at the rules and some of the evidence submitted to the independent panel probing possibly impeachable conduct by President Cyril ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Cyril Ramaphosa in pole position ahead of party elections

President Cyril Ramaphosa is way ahead of his opponent, former health minister Zweli Mkhize, in terms of nominations from party branches for next ...
Politics
1 week ago

Parliament to debate Phala Phala report on December 6

Parliament will hold a special sitting of the National Assembly on December 6 to deal with the report of the independent panel of experts probing ...
Politics
1 week ago

We must not fall for the RET faction's dirty tricks against Ramaphosa

The RET faction of the ANC hopes that the hoopla they can generate around #PhalaPhala will lead expedient opposition politicians, the media, ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. CEO thrown out of R35m home for refusing to pay for it News
  2. 'Eskom coal thief' scot-free after case thrown out of court South Africa
  3. Zweli Mkhize's backers want Cyril Ramaphosa’s rivals to team up Politics
  4. Masina and Lungisa are not at my level, says Pule Mabe Politics
  5. Herman Mashaba apologises for 'body shaming' Naledi Pandor tweet South Africa

Latest Videos

Dancing parolee: Jacob Zuma dances, sits on 'throne' and cuts ribbon at ...
‘Robben Island is what comes out of the darkness’: Archbishop of Canterbury