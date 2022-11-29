South Africa

LISTEN | Magor likely to get more than a slap on the wrist, says legal expert

29 November 2022 - 17:29 By Paige Muller
Members of the Azanian People's Organisation (Azapo) picket outside Belinda Magor's residence.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied

Belinda Magor, whose WhatsApp voice note calling for black women’s uteruses to be removed and black men to be burnt, was arrested and charged with crimen injuria on November 25 after the Azanian People’s Organisation (Azapo) laid charges against her.

Malcolm Lyons & Brivik director Tzvi Brivik explains what crimen injuria is and how similar cases have played out in the courts — and predicts the kind of sentence we might expect as a result of the charges.

Listen to Brivik's thoughts here: 

