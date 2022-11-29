Millions allocated for water relief in Zululand District Municipality

Zululand District Municipality mayor Thulasizwe Buthelezi has applauded department of water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu for allocating funds for water relief in the municipality.
Buthelezi said after a meeting between Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and Mchunu, the municipality has received the promises of funding, which will be used towards the completion of the Mandlakazi bulk water supply project.
The project aims to provide rural communities and homesteads of Mandlakazi with a reliable bulk potable water supply, as there is limited and rudimentary supply infrastructure.
At a council meeting held on Tuesday, Buthelezi said this was a huge boost for rural infrastructure and water provision in Zululand.
“We express our utmost appreciation to His Majesty for continuing to champion rural development, as this funding will not only assist Zululand District but also uMkhanyakude District Municipality,” said Buthelezi.
In a letter to the municipal manager confirming the allocation of the R235m for phases 5 and 6 of the Mandlakazi project, the department said as part of upgrading the scheme, Zululand submitted a request for additional funding for these two phases, which came to the estimated value of R2.3bn.
Phase 5 takes place within the northern and central region of the Nongoma local municipality, spanning across 10 wards.
The municipality advised the department that the procurement of service providers and contractors was done in line with the provision of supply chain management.
“Given that for the financial year 2022/23 only R15m was allocated to the project, given the discussions between the minister and His Majesty, and after the discussions which took place among ourselves, that implementation of phase 5 and 6 should be fast-tracked.
“Since no funding has been made available for this project in this current financial year, the department intends to readjust its budget to accommodate phase 5 and 6 of this important project. The confirmed funding will be R235m,” the department said in the letter.
The department said the adjustment will be finalised in January next year as it should be gazetted by National Treasury.
The department requested the municipality to implement the project from its funds until the adjustment of the grant is finalised.
Millions allocated for water relief in Zululand District Municipality
