South Africa

Police arrest two suspects preying on customers they lured online

29 November 2022 - 20:56 By TimesLIVE
The two men arrested by police. The suspects allegedly fled with R80,000 cash from a potential car buyer they had lured online.
Image: SAPS

Police on Monday arrested two suspects who allegedly scammed and robbed an online buyer after placing adverts on social media about a car on sale.

The two were arrested in Hammanskraal.

One of their victims reported he saw an online advertisement for a vehicle in Dilopye, Hammanskraal, and contacted the seller. The buyer met and gave the seller R80,000.

“The alleged seller fled the scene with the victim’s cash and the vehicle that has just been purchased, leaving the victim stranded,” police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said.

The two also allegedly placed another advertisement for the same vehicle, and the victim noticed it and informed the investigating officer.

“The suspects were then traced and arrested as they were about to scam and rob another unsuspecting victim.”

Masondo said the suspects are linked to several cases where people were robbed after responding to advertisements of goods that are sold online.

They are expected to appear before the Temba magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

Acting Gauteng police commissioner Maj-Gen Tommy Mthombeni commended the police for apprehending the suspects, who had been preying on online traders, predominantly in Temba and Winterveld as well as other areas.

