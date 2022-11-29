DA eThekwini councillor Nicole Bollman said the party's public representatives from across all spheres of government called on Kaunda to be the first citizen of the city to join them on December 2 for a dip in the Indian Ocean.
Bollman said the much-needed and long-awaited dip will happen on December 2 at 12pm.
“You swim, we’ll swim Mr mayor. If the mayor is as confident as he is, we welcome him to take the plunge and go for a swim. We are right behind you, Mr Mayor,” said Bollman.
She said the party was concerned about Kaunda's statement that the opening of Umhlanga beaches was imminent owing to satisfactory water-quality readings and the long-awaited functionality of the Ohlange sewage pump station
“Oversight visits to various ‘hotspots’ along the Ohlange River proved once again that there was a consistent flow of raw sewage flowing into the river as has been the case since post the April flood, completely bypassing the newly commissioned pump station a mere 250m up the river, due to alleged blockages in the system, resulting in zero flow into the pump station,” said Bollman.
“Our concern is that failure to consider the resolution and repair of the sewer reticulation system in its entirety from source to the wastewater treatment plant in Phoenix will result in an ecological and health catastrophe to the unassuming bather coming to our shores for the festive season placing both them and professional lifeguards at risk.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
'You swim, we swim' — DA challenges eThekwini mayor to take the first dip at sewage-polluted beach
“If the mayor is as confident as he is, we welcome him to take the plunge and go for a swim. We are right behind you, Mr Mayor.”
Image: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart
The DA in eThekwini has challenged mayor Mxolisi Kaunda to take a dip in water at the sewage-polluted Umhlanga main beach after saying beaches would be open on December 1.
Kaunda recently conducted an assessment visit to the Northern Wastewater Treatment Works, the Ohlange sewage pump station in Blackburn Village and Umhlanga beach.
He said he was satisfied with the progress contractors are making to repair the sanitation infrastructure.
“We are now finalising with the environmental development department to ensure we get a go-ahead to continue freely opening the beaches. The city will continue working fast to ensure that come December 1 all our beaches will be opened,” said Kaunda.
Key Durban sewage pump station repaired in time for festive season
DA eThekwini councillor Nicole Bollman said the party's public representatives from across all spheres of government called on Kaunda to be the first citizen of the city to join them on December 2 for a dip in the Indian Ocean.
Bollman said the much-needed and long-awaited dip will happen on December 2 at 12pm.
“You swim, we’ll swim Mr mayor. If the mayor is as confident as he is, we welcome him to take the plunge and go for a swim. We are right behind you, Mr Mayor,” said Bollman.
She said the party was concerned about Kaunda's statement that the opening of Umhlanga beaches was imminent owing to satisfactory water-quality readings and the long-awaited functionality of the Ohlange sewage pump station
“Oversight visits to various ‘hotspots’ along the Ohlange River proved once again that there was a consistent flow of raw sewage flowing into the river as has been the case since post the April flood, completely bypassing the newly commissioned pump station a mere 250m up the river, due to alleged blockages in the system, resulting in zero flow into the pump station,” said Bollman.
“Our concern is that failure to consider the resolution and repair of the sewer reticulation system in its entirety from source to the wastewater treatment plant in Phoenix will result in an ecological and health catastrophe to the unassuming bather coming to our shores for the festive season placing both them and professional lifeguards at risk.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Community must play its part in fight against gender-based violence: KZN premier
It's still safe to take a dip at these nine KZN south and north coast beaches
POLL | Has Durban’s beach crisis changed your holiday plans?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos