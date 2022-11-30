South Africa

IN PICS | Transnet's R398.4m fraud, corruption case postponed

The accused include the state-owned entity's former CEOs Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama, ex-CFOs Anoj Singh and Garry Pita, and Regiments Capital shareholder Eric Wood, who has been granted leave to travel to London

30 November 2022 - 11:33
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
The accused In the Transnet fraud and corruption case in the dock on November 30 2022 in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court, south of Johannesburg. They include Anoj Singh (right) and Brian Molefe (second from right).
The accused In the Transnet fraud and corruption case in the dock on November 30 2022 in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court, south of Johannesburg. They include Anoj Singh (right) and Brian Molefe (second from right).
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

The Transnet fraud and corruption case involving about R400m has been postponed to April ahead of being transferred to the high court for trial.

Eleven accused include former group CEOs Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama, former CFOs Anoj Singh and Garry Pita, and former group treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi.

They appeared alongside Regiments Capital directors Niven Pillay and Litha Nyhonyha, ex-Regiments Capital shareholder Eric Wood and his employee Daniel Roy, and Kuben Moodley, owner of Albatime, in a case involving more than 50 counts of fraud and corruption. 

Another accused is Goitseone Mangope, who appears as a representative of multinational management consulting firm McKinsey South Africa. He was added in October.

State advocate Thembela Bakamela told the Palm Ridge specialised commercial crimes court on Wednesday that the matter would be postponed to April 20 before it is transferred to the high court for trial.

NPA under fire over delays in Transnet case

The National Prosecuting Authority has been criticised after an unsigned draft charge sheet was presented to court in the long-awaited high-profile ...
News
1 month ago

Legal representatives of the accused confirmed to the court that they have been presented with an “unsigned” indictment and detailed disclosures.

It was confirmed that April 20 would be a “holding date” to be used to assess the case before parties decide on their next steps.

The former executives are charged with contravening the Public Finance Management Act and fraud, while others are charged with fraud and money-laundering.

The charges relate to millions Transnet paid Trillian for organising a R30bn club loan to help buy 1,064 locomotives. It was allegedly a double payment as Transnet had already paid Regiments Capital, where Wood was also a director, for the work. Trillian allegedly did nothing to earn the fee but invoiced Transnet.

At their first appearance in August, Molefe and Singh were granted R50,000 bail each.

Vigas Sagar, a former principal and employee of McKinsey, who is believed to be outside the country, has also been indicted.

Wood has filed an application to be allowed to travel to London to visit his daughter from December 19 to January 9 next year. The state did not oppose his application.

Magistrate Brian Nemavhidi ordered that Wood be allowed to travel to London.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

NPA adds McKinsey to R398m state capture-linked corruption trial

Multinational management consulting firm McKinsey & Co has been charged by the National Prosecuting Authority in connection with the R398.4m Transnet ...
News
2 months ago

Transnet state capture-linked trial postponed for docket reveal

The Transnet fraud and corruption case involving about R400m has been postponed to next month for pretrial processes and possible transferral to the ...
News
1 month ago

‘Possible sabotage’ of Transnet coal line costing SA R1bn a day

An act of possible sabotage is costing the country R1bn a day as Transnet Freight Rail scrambles to clear 5500 tonnes of coal and access railway ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. CEO thrown out of R35m home for refusing to pay for it News
  2. 'Eskom coal thief' scot-free after case thrown out of court South Africa
  3. Herman Mashaba apologises for 'body shaming' Naledi Pandor tweet South Africa
  4. Zimbabwe exemption permit case set down for April 2023 South Africa
  5. Masina and Lungisa are not at my level, says Pule Mabe Politics

Latest Videos

Government wages war on copper and metal theft
Dancing parolee: Jacob Zuma dances, sits on 'throne' and cuts ribbon at ...