IN PICS | Transnet's R398.4m fraud, corruption case postponed

Legal representatives of the accused confirmed to the court that they have been presented with an “unsigned” indictment and detailed disclosures.
It was confirmed that April 20 would be a “holding date” to be used to assess the case before parties decide on their next steps.
The former executives are charged with contravening the Public Finance Management Act and fraud, while others are charged with fraud and money-laundering.
The charges relate to millions Transnet paid Trillian for organising a R30bn club loan to help buy 1,064 locomotives. It was allegedly a double payment as Transnet had already paid Regiments Capital, where Wood was also a director, for the work. Trillian allegedly did nothing to earn the fee but invoiced Transnet.
At their first appearance in August, Molefe and Singh were granted R50,000 bail each.
Vigas Sagar, a former principal and employee of McKinsey, who is believed to be outside the country, has also been indicted.
Wood has filed an application to be allowed to travel to London to visit his daughter from December 19 to January 9 next year. The state did not oppose his application.
Magistrate Brian Nemavhidi ordered that Wood be allowed to travel to London.
