South Africa

Kidnap victim dies shortly after being rescued by police

30 November 2022 - 10:32
A Bangladeshi businessman in the North West who was kidnapped died shortly after he was rescued. Stock photo.
A Bangladeshi businessman in the North West who was kidnapped died shortly after he was rescued. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A 40-year-old Bangladeshi businessman kidnapped at his home arriving from work last Tuesday died shortly after he was rescued by the police.

North West police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda Funani said the suspects took the victim from Taung to a house in Magogoe village, outside Mahikeng.

“The police managed to trace the vehicle the suspects were driving to Mahikeng. 

“The victim was found in the back room of the property.

“He died shortly after he was rescued.”

Police have arrested five suspects.

Three who were arrested on Thursday — Aobakwe Ntsomane, 32, Modisa Ralokwakweng, 31, and Kabelo Badimo, 31 — appeared in the Molopo magistrate's court on Monday. They will apply for bail on Friday.

Two other suspects linked to the case, aged 31 and 32, were arrested in Polokwane while in hiding. They are expected to appear in the Molopo magistrate's court on Wednesday.

Police are investigating cases of kidnapping and murder.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Most recent crime stats show a spike in vehicle hijackings

Police minister Bheki Cele has revealed that carjackings increased 23.6% between July and September, compared with the same period last year.
Motoring
1 day ago

Hawks investigating Cape Town teenager's 'kidnapping'

The Hawks are investigating the "kidnapping" of a 17-year-old Cape Town girl who was allegedly snatched from her family’s business this week.
News
4 days ago

Vosloorus becomes SA's kidnap capital, Joburg CBD leads in robberies at non-residential premises

Johannesburg Central also came a close second in kidnapping cases between July and September
News
6 days ago

CRIME STATS | Kidnapping on the rise countrywide

Kidnappings are increasing in all provinces but Gauteng is leading the pack, accounting for 26 of the 30 police stations with reported cases.
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Nabbed Israeli gang boss ‘had huge murder, kidnap arsenal’ News
  2. WATCH | ‘Every moment was scary for us,’ says father of kidnapped Cape Town ... News
  3. 'Soccer fan' charged for 'kidnapping' child at Pietermaritzburg mall South Africa

Most read

  1. CEO thrown out of R35m home for refusing to pay for it News
  2. 'Eskom coal thief' scot-free after case thrown out of court South Africa
  3. Herman Mashaba apologises for 'body shaming' Naledi Pandor tweet South Africa
  4. Zimbabwe exemption permit case set down for April 2023 South Africa
  5. Masina and Lungisa are not at my level, says Pule Mabe Politics

Latest Videos

Government wages war on copper and metal theft
Dancing parolee: Jacob Zuma dances, sits on 'throne' and cuts ribbon at ...