Police have arrested five suspects.
Three who were arrested on Thursday — Aobakwe Ntsomane, 32, Modisa Ralokwakweng, 31, and Kabelo Badimo, 31 — appeared in the Molopo magistrate's court on Monday. They will apply for bail on Friday.
Two other suspects linked to the case, aged 31 and 32, were arrested in Polokwane while in hiding. They are expected to appear in the Molopo magistrate's court on Wednesday.
Police are investigating cases of kidnapping and murder.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Kidnap victim dies shortly after being rescued by police
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
A 40-year-old Bangladeshi businessman kidnapped at his home arriving from work last Tuesday died shortly after he was rescued by the police.
North West police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda Funani said the suspects took the victim from Taung to a house in Magogoe village, outside Mahikeng.
“The police managed to trace the vehicle the suspects were driving to Mahikeng.
“The victim was found in the back room of the property.
“He died shortly after he was rescued.”
Police have arrested five suspects.
Three who were arrested on Thursday — Aobakwe Ntsomane, 32, Modisa Ralokwakweng, 31, and Kabelo Badimo, 31 — appeared in the Molopo magistrate's court on Monday. They will apply for bail on Friday.
Two other suspects linked to the case, aged 31 and 32, were arrested in Polokwane while in hiding. They are expected to appear in the Molopo magistrate's court on Wednesday.
Police are investigating cases of kidnapping and murder.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Most recent crime stats show a spike in vehicle hijackings
Hawks investigating Cape Town teenager's 'kidnapping'
Vosloorus becomes SA's kidnap capital, Joburg CBD leads in robberies at non-residential premises
CRIME STATS | Kidnapping on the rise countrywide
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos