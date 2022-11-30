South Africa

POLL | What do you think of South Africa’s new coins?

30 November 2022 - 13:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
South Africans will be paying with new coins next year. Stock photo.
Image: andreypopov/123RF

Do not be alarmed when you are handed coins that look unfamiliar next year.

The South African Reserve Bank recently gazetted the designs and dimensions of new coins to be placed into circulation and recognised as legal tender from January 1.

The coins were approved by the cabinet in September.

They feature creative designs with animals, flowers and the national flag among the symbols.

Take a look at the coins below.

The new R5 and R2 coins.
Image: Government Gazette
The new R1 coin.
Image: Government Gazette
The new 50c and 20c coins.
Image: Government Gazette
The fnew 10c coin.
Image: Government Gazette

While some people are impressed with the coins, saying they can’t wait to collect and use them, others said they were “ugly” and “unnecessary”. 

The words “South Africa” will be printed on one side in all the official languages.

“Three languages will be used on the R5 coin, two languages for R2, 50c, 20c and 10c coins and the R1 will be in one language,” said the cabinet.

All the languages will be used on an annual rotational basis over the next 10 years.

