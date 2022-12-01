South Africa

Carletonville cops foil suspected ATM robbers, arrest eight

01 December 2022 - 14:35 By TimesLIVE
The suspects were found in possession of explosives, firearms, ammunition and suspected stolen goods.
Image: SAPS

Officers from Carletonville police station in Gauteng have intercepted eight suspects who were allegedly on their way to bomb an ATM on the West Rand.

Explosives and detonators recovered from the would-be ATM bombers.
Image: SAPS

Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said on Thursday: “Police received information that an ATM bombing was planned in West Rand.

“Carletonville detectives and the Carletonville visible policing unit followed up on the information and kept observation.

The driver of a minibus taxi was stopped after the vehicle seemed suspicious and was interviewed. Information was followed up to Blybank, where a second suspect was traced and a silver KIA Sportage was seized.

Police then received information about a white double-cab Toyota Hilux that was possibly used by the gang and it was intercepted.

“Upon searching the occupants and the vehicles, police found unlicensed firearms, ammunition, explosives and detonators.”

The information led the team to a house in Carltonville, where more explosives and detonators were recovered.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Carletonville magistrate’s court on charges that include conspiracy to commit ATM bombing, possession of explosives and unlicensed firearms, illegal possession of ammunition and possession of possible stolen property.

TimesLIVE

