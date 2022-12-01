South Africa

Eskom attaches assets of Emfuleni municipality after obtaining R1.3bn judgment

01 December 2022 - 11:35
Eskom on Thursday attached the Emfuleni local municipality’s assets after obtaining a R1.3bn judgment against it. File photo.
Image: 123RF/TEBNAD

Eskom on Thursday attached the Emfuleni local municipality’s assets after obtaining a R1.3bn judgment against it.

The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria granted an order allowing the power utility to attach the assets due to the municipality's failure to settle its accounts and arrears with Eskom.

Eskom obtained the judgment last month against the municipality, whose main towns are Vereeniging and Vanderbijlpark.

The municipality owes Eskom R5.3bn.

Meanwhile, Eskom said it has approached the department of co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) to mediate in the matter of the City of Tshwane's debt that continues to grow “unabated”.

It said the city failed to settle its account despite numerous engagements.

“Tshwane's bill as at November 30 is R1.6bn after it failed to pay the September bill of R886m which was payable on October 19, and it is in arrears of R699m.”

The power utility said the October bill of R894m which was payable on November 16 also remains unpaid.

“The Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) requires that institutions recover what is owed to them. It is for this reason that Eskom sought the intervention of Cogta in this matter. The overdue debt has contributed negatively to the liquidity, financial performance and sustainability of the organisation, where Eskom has to borrow to meet its financial commitments.

“The power utility relies on municipalities and all its customers to pay their accounts timeously in order for Eskom to continue delivering on its mandate to supply electricity.”

TimesLIVE

