South Africa

N3 to Joburg closed after truck crash near Heidelberg

01 December 2022 - 12:02
Northbound lanes on the N3 to Johannesburg were closed after a truck crash near Heidelberg on Thursday morning.
Northbound lanes on the N3 to Johannesburg were closed after a truck crash near Heidelberg on Thursday morning.
Image: Supplied

At least two trucks caught alight after a crash on the N3 near Heidelberg, resulting in northbound lanes to Johannesburg being closed. 

The N3 toll concession said northbound traffic is travelling contraflow on the southbound carriageway.

“Expect traffic congestion and heavy delays in this region. Road users are requested to slow down and approach the area with caution.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

WATCH | Motorists loot overturned truck on Durban freeway

While rain pounded on the N3 near the Mariannhill toll plaza in KwaZulu-Natal, motorists looted a truck that had overturned on Sunday night.
News
3 days ago

Motorist using emergency lane crashes into JMPD officers at accident scene

A case of reckless and negligent driving is under investigation against the motorist, who was seriously hurt in the crash.
News
3 days ago

Six people killed in N4 toll road crash, driver fatigue suspected as cause

Six people were killed in an accident on the N4 toll road between Middelburg and Emalahleni on Sunday morning.
News
4 days ago

Truck driver dies after crashing into children's play area next to N3

A truck driver was killed on Saturday morning when he lost control of the heavy vehicle and crashed through a concrete barrier, ploughing into trees ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. CEO thrown out of R35m home for refusing to pay for it News
  2. Two girls drown in swimming pool at Durban hotel South Africa
  3. 'Eskom coal thief' scot-free after case thrown out of court South Africa
  4. Zimbabwe exemption permit case set down for April 2023 South Africa
  5. Herman Mashaba apologises for 'body shaming' Naledi Pandor tweet South Africa

Latest Videos

'We are waiting for you when you come outside' - Hundreds protest against ...
Government wages war on copper and metal theft