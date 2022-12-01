At least two trucks caught alight after a crash on the N3 near Heidelberg, resulting in northbound lanes to Johannesburg being closed.
The N3 toll concession said northbound traffic is travelling contraflow on the southbound carriageway.
“Expect traffic congestion and heavy delays in this region. Road users are requested to slow down and approach the area with caution.”
TimesLIVE
N3 to Joburg closed after truck crash near Heidelberg
Image: Supplied
