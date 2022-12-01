South Africa

Sassa paid R34m to refugees and R63m to asylum seekers in SRD grant, Zulu reveals

01 December 2022 - 10:00
Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu.
Image: GCIS

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has paid R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grants to 4,102 refugees and 15,258 asylum seekers since the introduction of the grant.

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu revealed the figures in a response to a written parliamentary question from EFF MP Laetitia Heloise Arries.

The SRD grant is meant for South African citizens, refugees, asylum seekers and special permit holders between the ages of 18 and 60. 

Zulu said Sassa paid out a total of R34,456,800 to refugees and R63,113,750 to asylum seekers.

“Figures are as of September. The figure varies from month to month depending on the approvals,” Zulu said. 

Number of appeals for grants

According to Zulu, the Independent Tribunal for Social Assistance received 3,595,147 R350 grant appeals for the period April to July.

“The Independent Tribunal has adjudicated all appeals received against the Covid-19 SRD applications declined by Sassa for the month of June,” she said. 

“The appeals were recorded for April, May, June and July totalling 1,165,369, 1,297,776, 516,442 and 588,401, respectively. Some appeals related to the month of June, the 90-day period expired during the first week of October. 

“The rest of the appeals that are outstanding are still within the 90-day period which will expire during the relevant months in line with the period they were received.”

