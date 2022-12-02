“This culminated in Coetzee handing himself over to the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation team in Bellville on December 7 2012. After his arrest, more firearms were confiscated, including five semi-automatic pistols.”
VIP protection company boss sentenced for contravening firearm laws
Image: 123RF
A Cape Town VIP protection company director who contravened the Firearm Controls Act has avoided jail after entering into a plea and sentencing agreement with the state.
The Bellville regional court handed Mathyus Louis Coetzee, of VIP 24 Protection, a nine-year jail term on Thursday.
Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said information about an illegally obtained firearm resulted in the investigation, which dates back to 2012.
Image: Hawks
“The matter [was] referred to the Hawks for further probing and a warrant of arrest was issued against Coetzee.
“During a search and seizure at his place of residence, two cellphones, documentation, four firearm magazines, ammunition and a .38 revolver were confiscated,” she said.
“This culminated in Coetzee handing himself over to the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation team in Bellville on December 7 2012. After his arrest, more firearms were confiscated, including five semi-automatic pistols.”
This week's sentence was wholly suspended for five years.
“Furthermore, [Coetzee] was declared unfit to possess a firearm. All the firearms confiscated will be forfeited to the state,” Hani said.
