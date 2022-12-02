South Africa

VIP protection company boss sentenced for contravening firearm laws

02 December 2022 - 12:21
Mathyus Louis Coetzee was sentenced to nine years' imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years.
Image: 123RF

A Cape Town VIP protection company director who contravened the Firearm Controls Act has avoided jail after entering into a plea and sentencing agreement with the state.

The Bellville regional court handed Mathyus Louis Coetzee, of VIP 24 Protection, a nine-year jail term on Thursday. 

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said information about an illegally obtained firearm resulted in the investigation, which dates back to 2012.

The Bellville regional court sentenced VIP protection company director Mathyus Louis Coetzee to nine years behind bars, suspended for five years, for contravening firearm laws.
Image: Hawks

“The matter [was] referred to the Hawks for further probing and a warrant of arrest was issued against Coetzee.

“During a search and seizure at his place of residence, two cellphones, documentation, four firearm magazines, ammunition and a .38 revolver were confiscated,” she said.

“This culminated in Coetzee handing himself over to the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation team in Bellville on December 7 2012. After his arrest, more firearms were confiscated, including five semi-automatic pistols.”

This week's sentence was wholly suspended for five years.

“Furthermore, [Coetzee] was declared unfit to possess a firearm. All the firearms confiscated will be forfeited to the state,” Hani said.

