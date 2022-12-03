“We wanted to celebrate with the children, I think it's very important for our youth to have something to celebrate after we came out of Covid-19, it’s the first Christmas back and it's just amazing to share this beautiful evening with South Africans from every walk of life, I am very excited,” he said.
'It's going to be a merry Christmas': Sun City kick-starts festive season
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Sun City resort in the North West kick-started the festive season with its annual Christmas tree lights switch-on ceremony outside Sun Central on Friday.
In angelic voices, children sang the national anthem, then counted down to the switch-on, which was followed by fireworks.
The festive lights were turned on simultaneously across the resort, much to the delight of guests who came in numbers to witness the event.
According to resort central general manager Brett Hoppé, it's going to be a merry Christmas.
“I think it's going to be an absolutely merry Christmas and an amazing new year.”
Hoppé said the tree lighting symbolises the start to the season.
“For a lot of our guests, we go into full-season holiday mode now with the various entertainment programmes and everything else at Sun City. We haven’t been able to do this properly and celebrate with everyone for the last two years, so to be back is amazing, the vibe is just beautiful. I think despite the political uncertainty we find ourselves in, the message to all South Africans would be to be positive.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
