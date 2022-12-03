South Africa

KZN petrol station employees injured as car crashes into convenience store

03 December 2022 - 11:56
A car crashed into a convenience store at a petrol station near the Pavilion shopping centre in Westville.
Image: Supplied

Four petrol station convenience store employees were injured when a car crashed into the shop near the Pavilion shopping centre in Westville, Durban, on Saturday morning.

ALS Paramedics said the accident, in which the driver was also injured, happened after 7.30am.

“ALS Paramedics arrived on the scene to find total chaos as a vehicle crashed through the shop front, injuring multiple employees,” the emergency service said.

“Immediately more ambulances were dispatched with advanced life support units. The driver of the vehicle plus four employees sustained injuries ranging from moderate to serious and were stabilised on the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital for the further care. At this stage, the events leading up to the collision are unknown. However, SAPS were on the scene and will investigate further.”

TimesLIVE

