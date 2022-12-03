South Africa

Mozambicans arrested for possession of suspected stolen diesel

03 December 2022 - 13:51
Mpumalanga police arrested three suspects with 24 containers of diesel.
Image: Eric Gaillard

Three Mozambicans have been arrested for possession of 600 litres of diesel that's suspected to be stolen.  

Antonio Munguambe, 28, Rivage Alzido Juliao, 26, and Tali Alberte, 25, were arrested in the early hours of Friday in Middelburg, Mpumalanga.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said members of the crime prevention unit were patrolling in Vaalbank village, near Black Wattle mine, when they “spotted a suspicious looking white Toyota Hilux with three male occupants”.

“The vehicle was stopped and a search was conducted, resulting in the recovery of 25-litre containers filled with diesel.

“The number of containers found was 24. The three men could not provide proof of purchase or a clear explanation of the owner of the fuel they were transporting, hence they were arrested. The diesel and vehicle used were also confiscated,” said Mohlala.

The trio appeared in the Middelburg magistrate's court on the same day on charges of possession of suspected stolen property. The matter was postponed to Tuesday for a formal bail application.

“Police are working in collaboration with the department of home affairs to ascertain their status in South Africa,” said Mohlala.

TimesLIVE

