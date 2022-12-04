South Africa

10,000 new boots on the ground to fight festive season crime

04 December 2022 - 11:38 By TIMESLIVE
Crime-fighting efforts will be boosted by 10,000 new constables over the festive season.
Image: Sikho Ntshobane

A group of 10,000 newly trained constables will hit the ground from December 13 to fight festive season crime. 

The constables, who will graduate next week, are part of the #Project10,000 officers initiative. They will be deployed to various stations, units and service points to bolster capacity and enhance police visibility. 

This comes as the police ministry kick-starts its festive season operations inspection roadshow in Limpopo on Monday.

The ministry said the roadshow aims to ensure police are responding effectively and adequately to crime and all safety and security threats during the festive season.

The tour will see police minister Bheki Cele, deputy minister Cassel Mathale and SAPS management led by national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola engage communities at shopping malls, taxi ranks, beaches, parks and other public gathering areas and centres of activity.

The road show will end in KwaZulu-Natal on December 31.

TimesLIVE

