South Africa

KZN traffic cop takes his life after 'shooting' girlfriend

04 December 2022 - 12:27
A traffic officer allegedly shot his girlfriend dead before turning the gun on himself. Stock image
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

A KwaZulu-Natal traffic officer allegedly shot his girlfriend dead before turning the gun on himself after an argument.

IPSS Medical Rescue said the incident happened late on Friday night in Sundumbili, in the north of the province.

The incident comes as South Africa  observes 16 days of activism against gender-based violence.

“Reports from the scene indicate that a traffic officer and his girlfriend had got into an argument leading to the man shooting his girlfriend in the head and then turning the gun on himself.

“On arrival of paramedics the man and his girlfriend were found lying in the road, both with a single gunshot wound to the head. Paramedics assessed the female and she was found to have sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on the scene.

“The man was found to still be breathing and was treated by an IPSS Medical Rescue advanced life support paramedic. He died on route to hospital.”

Police spokesperson Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo said cases of murder and inquest are being investigated.

“It is alleged the man fatally wounded the woman and also turned the gun on himself. Circumstances around the incident form part of police investigations.”

TimesLIVE

