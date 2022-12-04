South Africa

One killed, seven injured in Cape Town drive-by shooting

04 December 2022 - 17:16
One person was shot dead and seven others were injured in a drive-by shooting in Cape Town on Saturday night Stock photo.
Image: PAUL FLEET/ 123RF

Tragedy unfolded in Manenberg in the Western Cape on Saturday night when one person was killed and seven others wounded in a drive-by shooting.

Police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg told TimesLIVE the incident took place at around 7pm in the parking lot of Audrey Court, a block of flats in the area, where the group had been socialising.

“A 21-year-old male was shot and fatally wounded and three males between 25 and 31, a 25-year-old female and three boys between 16 and 18 were shot and wounded.

“According to reports the victims were busy socialising in the parking area when unknown assailants in a motor vehicle came past and started shooting at them.

“The 21-year-old victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel, while the other victims were taken to a medical facility for medical treatment.”

Twigg said the motive for the attack has yet to be established and no arrests have been made.

“Cases of murder and attempted murder were registered for investigation.”

The attack comes a few days after three people were killed and three others injured in the area on Wednesday when gangs opened fire in front of the Manenberg police station.

TimesLIVE

