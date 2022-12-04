Death toll in Jukskei River drowning tragedy rises to nine

Nine people lost their lives after they were swept away in a flash flood during a baptism at the Jukskei River, near Sandton, Johannesburg, on Saturday night.
Johannesburg emergency medical services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said 33 people were conducting the ritual when a storm hit, causing a flash flood.
It is understood 15 people are missing.
He told TimesLIVE nine people had been confirmed dead by Sunday afternoon.
One person was rescued and taken to hospital for treatment.
Mulaudzi said the search was called off at 10pm on Saturday due to the lack of visibility.
A multidisciplinary team including police search and rescue and emergency services are involved in the search.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
