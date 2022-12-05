South Africa

Grade 6 pupil dies during school trip in Gauteng

05 December 2022 - 16:34
Teachers and parents were allegedly alerted by pupils that the boy was 'unresponsive' in a pool. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/kritchanut

A grade 6 pupil from Refalotse Primary School in Winterveld, Tshwane, was found “unresponsive” in a swimming pool and died during a school trip on Friday.

“We are saddened by the sudden passing of one of our learners. We extend our condolences to the learner’s family and the school community,” Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said on Monday.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said grade 6 pupils, accompanied by teachers and some parents, travelled to a resort on Friday morning.

“After lunch, the learners changed into their swimwear to play at the swimming pools under the supervision of educators and parents.”

Teachers and parents were allegedly alerted by other pupils that the boy was “unresponsive” in a swimming pool.

He was taken out of the pool and parents tried to resuscitate him while waiting for emergency services and police. The pupil was certified dead by paramedics.

Police are investigating the incident

Chiloane is expected to visit the school on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

