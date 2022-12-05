South Africa

Intercape driver shot in another attack on long-distance bus company

05 December 2022 - 14:53 By TIMESLIVE
An Intercape bus that was shot at during a previous incident. File photo.
Image: Supplied

An Intercape bus driver was shot on Sunday in Cape Town in yet another attack on the long-distance passenger transport company.

The injured driver is recovering in hospital while two other people on the bus, targeted on Jakes Gerwel Drive while travelling towards the CBD long-distance rank to load passengers, escaped unharmed.

Intercape and other long-distance bus operators have faced a number of attacks, allegedly carried out by elements within the taxi industry engaged in a war over lucrative routes between provinces, a battle company CEO Johann Ferreira previously warned could “wipe out long-distance bus operators completely”.

Driver Bangikhaya Machana, 35, was shot dead in Airport Industria, Cape Town, in April. Three other drivers and a passenger have been shot and injured.

On Monday the provincial government condemned the latest attack.

“These cowardly acts of violence must be met with decisive action. Apart from a thorough police investigation, the Western Cape government will continue to exert pressure on national government, specifically the president and his transport minister, to prioritise addressing the violence,” said premier Alan Winde.

“Public transport is already in a shocking state generally, we cannot allow criminals to bring anarchy to the bus industry too. Tens of thousands of citizens will be taking to the roads in the coming days. They deserve safe transport. I will be meeting Intercape management ... We will offer them support wherever we can.”

Ferreira previously appealed to President Cyril Ramaphosa for urgent intervention to stop the violence. Police top brass told parliament in September that attacks and intimidation against long-distance bus companies were a serious threat that required “immediate police intervention before it escalates to loss of human lives and destruction of property”.

Provincial mobility MEC Daylin Mitchell said: “We condemn these criminal acts in the strongest terms. The continued brazen attacks on long-distance buses constitute organised crime, perpetrated by a criminal element.

“I have instructed our officials to check and verify all long-distance bus operating licences and to impound all vehicles that are operating without, or contrary to the conditions of, operating licences.

“I have reiterated my instruction to provincial traffic to monitor long-distance bus operations and, with the support of the SAPS, be on the lookout for any ‘patrol vehicles’ that illegally stop and extort buses and other private vehicles along key routes between the Western Cape and neighbouring provinces.”

TimesLIVE

