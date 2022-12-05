South Africa

WATCH | Goal is to get price as low as possible, says HIV jab producer as Sahpra registers drug

05 December 2022 - 15:21 By Mia Malan and Mohale Moloi

South Africa’s medicine regulator, Sahpra, has registered CAB-LA, a new anti-HIV jab. But for how much will drugmaker ViiV Healthcare sell it to the government? The Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism asked them in their TV programme Health Beat

Bhekisisa editor-in-chief Mia Malan spoke to Dr Kimberly Smith, head of research and development at ViiV Healthcare, about the drug's pricing, clinical trials and availability.

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism.

