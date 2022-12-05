South Africa’s medicine regulator, Sahpra, has registered CAB-LA, a new anti-HIV jab. But for how much will drugmaker ViiV Healthcare sell it to the government? The Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism asked them in their TV programme Health Beat.
Bhekisisa editor-in-chief Mia Malan spoke to Dr Kimberly Smith, head of research and development at ViiV Healthcare, about the drug's pricing, clinical trials and availability.
This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.
WATCH | Goal is to get price as low as possible, says HIV jab producer as Sahpra registers drug
