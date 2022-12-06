The Bishop Zondo rape trial has been postponed to January due to a delay in verifying if the evidence of an alleged victim had been correctly interpreted.
The Pretoria high court heard on Tuesday that the chief interpreter tasked with establishing whether the victim's evidence was correctly interpreted needed more time to complete the verification.
Zondo’s defence team had previously objected to a court interpreter's translation of the evidence presented by the alleged third victim, claiming at least three instances where the interpreter had not correctly interpreted the woman's evidence.
Bishop Stephen Zondo, who heads the Rivers of Living Waters Ministries, was in court on Tuesday.
Zondo is accused of raping seven women and trying to bribe one to drop a case. He faces 10 charges, including rape, indecent assault and defeating the ends of justice.
The chief interpreter who was present in court to explain the delay said he hoped to provide the translations by December 23.
However, he said there were a few challenges delaying the process.
The interpreter told the court that while finalising the verification process, he realised he had skipped a disc.
The matter has been postponed to January 30 for the completion of the cross-examination of the third witness.
One of the victims who testified was allegedly sexually assaulted twice while hired as a chef by Zondo.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Bishop Zondo's rape trial postponed to next year
Image: Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Tumelo Mofokeng
The Bishop Zondo rape trial has been postponed to January due to a delay in verifying if the evidence of an alleged victim had been correctly interpreted.
The Pretoria high court heard on Tuesday that the chief interpreter tasked with establishing whether the victim's evidence was correctly interpreted needed more time to complete the verification.
Zondo’s defence team had previously objected to a court interpreter's translation of the evidence presented by the alleged third victim, claiming at least three instances where the interpreter had not correctly interpreted the woman's evidence.
Bishop Stephen Zondo, who heads the Rivers of Living Waters Ministries, was in court on Tuesday.
Zondo is accused of raping seven women and trying to bribe one to drop a case. He faces 10 charges, including rape, indecent assault and defeating the ends of justice.
The chief interpreter who was present in court to explain the delay said he hoped to provide the translations by December 23.
However, he said there were a few challenges delaying the process.
The interpreter told the court that while finalising the verification process, he realised he had skipped a disc.
The matter has been postponed to January 30 for the completion of the cross-examination of the third witness.
One of the victims who testified was allegedly sexually assaulted twice while hired as a chef by Zondo.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted twice was hired as a chef by rape accused Bishop Zondo
Bishop Zondo's lawyer suggests gospel artist, not Zondo, raped witness
Witness in bishop Zondo trial tells of alleged rape
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos