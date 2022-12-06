South Africa

Body of missing three-year-old Limpopo boy retrieved from pit toilet

06 December 2022 - 13:06
The child's body was handed over to police.
The child's body was handed over to police.
Image: Supplied

The body of a three-year-old boy was retrieved from a pit toilet in a village outside Vuwani in Limpopo on Monday afternoon.

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the boy was last seen by his uncle on Sunday morning at Tshino Nditwanin village before his disappearance was reported to the police.

The body of a missing three-year-old boy was retrieved from a pit toilet in Limpopo.
The body of a missing three-year-old boy was retrieved from a pit toilet in Limpopo.
Image: Supplied

Ledwaba said several units, including the K9 search and rescue team, emergency services and local police, embarked on a search “which culminated in this horrific discovery”.

He said the team conducted a thorough search focusing inside the victim’s yard after the K9 unit reacted in the vicinity of the pit toilet.

“The members started digging the pit toilet after conducting tests to determine what might be inside. The body was found and handed over to local police,” he said.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe called on parents to practise extra care when looking after their children.

“These kinds of incidents can only be avoided if parents exercise extra caution and care and look after our children at all times.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Blind pupils in Mpumalanga using pit-latrine toilets, report finds

The report highlighted that the department’s school infrastructure backlog was R40.7bn
News
2 months ago

'We should save SA from hopeless liars': Shivambu slams ANC over bucket toilets

"In 2019 these people said they will eradicate bucket systems and pit latrines. The opposite of this empty promise is happening," said Shivambu.
Politics
4 months ago

In the pipeline: department has a year to replace pit latrines at 1,549 schools

The initiative to accelerate the provision of proper toilets, with a R2.4bn budget, is expected to reach its goal by March
News
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Blind pupils in Mpumalanga using pit-latrine toilets, report finds News
  2. New guidelines for socio-educational inclusion will test 'repressive' norms at ... News

Most read

  1. WATCH | Bikers shoot at hijackers in KZN South Africa
  2. Pensioner faces bleak future as court flattens his double-story landlord dream News
  3. Madonsela questions Phala Phala report South Africa
  4. ‘Ramaphosa is tired of all the infighting’ Politics
  5. Surfers falling sick, businesses suffering as new ST water tests show critical ... News

Latest Videos

WATCH | The ANC will not support that report' says Mashatile as Phala Phala ...
Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar