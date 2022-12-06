“Our search team are using croc boats and we also have a team walking inside the river doing the search. We are continuing with the search and won’t stop unless there is another thunderstorm,” she said.
Religious communities advised to hold back on baptism after Jukskei tragedy
Image: Phathu Luvhengo/TimesLIVE
Johannesburg emergency management services (EMS) has warned religious communities to hold back on baptism at the Jukskei River and be vigilant and cautious around the river at this time of the season.
“We cannot overemphasise: stay away from running water or streams,” said Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo on Tuesday.
She warned that flash floods occur quickly and people cannot rely on swimming.
Khumalo briefed the media on Tuesday outside the Sandton fire station when the team of divers continued searching for the victims of Saturday’s Jukskei River baptism tragedy.
The search team started on the section of the river in Sandton. They navigated through the debris and the river banks towards Witkoppen in the afternoon.
The remains of candles, snuff and empty boxes of milk are some of the items left on the river banks where the alleged baptism is believed to have taken place.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo/TimesLIVE
“Our search team are using croc boats and we also have a team walking inside the river doing the search. We are continuing with the search and won’t stop unless there is another thunderstorm,” she said.
She was not certain about the exact number but said it is believed there are three people still missing.
“We are going through the river, continuing the search and hoping to find the people. If the storm hits again, we will stop and continue when it’s calm.”
The death toll of people swept away during the baptism ceremony after flash floods stands at 14. So far 13 bodies have been identified by their loved ones, while one body is yet to be identified.
The youngest victim is a three-month-old baby and the oldest a 60-year-old woman.
Khumalo said during the incident, the pastor allegedly did not take one person at a time for the baptism but took the entire group.
Johannesburg emergency services assured the families of the missing people it would continue with the search. On Monday, the search was called off due to a heavy storm.
