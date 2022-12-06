South Africa

Unavailability of expert witnesses delays Khekhe’s sentencing for Bozwana murder

06 December 2022 - 16:33
Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela is closely guarded by police as he leaves the high court in Pretoria in June. File photo.
Image: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency/ANA

Sentencing proceedings in the case of controversial taxi boss Vusi “Khekhe” Mathibela and three others were rolled over to Wednesday as expert witnesses for the defence were not available.

On Tuesday Pretoria high court judge Mokhine Mosopa slammed the delay but granted the defence application to have the matter rolled over as their experts, who are expected to testify on their reports, would only be available on Wednesday. 

Mathibela and his co-accused Sipho Patrick Hudla, 40, Matamela Robert Mutapa, 46, and Bonginkosi Paul Khumalo, 42, were convicted on June 23 of murdering North West businessman Wandile Bozwana and attempting to murder his business partner, Mpho Baloyi, on the Garsfontein off-ramp in Tshwane in October 2015.

Sentencing proceedings were delayed in August after the case was postponed to allow the defence’s expert witnesses to consult them. The accused are all sharing the same experts.

On Tuesday advocate Anneline van den Heever, for Hudla and Mutapa, told the court the experts would be available from Wednesday and one would be available only on Wednesday and Friday.

Opposing the application, prosecutor advocate Jennifer Cronje told the court the defence had previously been granted a postponement to obtain the experts' reports and the postponement order was final.

Cronje objected to the postponement application and instead asked the court to order the experts be called into court within two hours.

“Make an order that the expert witnesses must be in court in two hours' time and we proceed. From September 21 until today, it is impossible the experts are only available at the end of the week. If those experts are not going to be available they should have approached other experts,” she said.

However, Mosopa said this would be impractical as they had been told the expert was not available despite not being furnished with the reasons.

Mosopa expressed concerns that delays in the matter, which has been enrolled from Tuesday until Friday this week, could lead to further delays due to the postponement request.

The judge said the defence had three months to finalise the reports and have their experts ready to testify.

Cronje said she had spoken to the family of the accused, who all want the matter to be finalised.

“Justice is being denied in this matter. It's been more than seven years,” she said.

Granting the postponement, Mosopa ordered that the experts be in court at 9am.

TimesLIVE

