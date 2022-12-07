Government spokesperson Phumla Williams said inexcusable acts against black South Africans are derailing the country’s gains and are dehumanising, discriminatory and humiliating.
“It is horrifying and outrageous that the tendencies of apartheid South Africa keep rearing their ugly heads. We are working hard to deal with crucial challenges such as the huge inequality gap, a legacy of the past, which is a contributing factor to racism.
“The eradication of racism can only happen on a human-to-human level, and when we recognise and accept we have more in common that unites us than that which divides us. Government compliments Danca’s friend Logan, who came to the defence of his friend.”
Williams commended Logan for speaking up and called on all South Africans to follow his lead by taking a stand against racism.
“South Africans must work harder to address the scourge of racism and not undermine democracy.
“It is the responsibility of all members of society to actively speak out against racism and promote equality. Let us all implement the national action plan to combat racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance which commits all sectors of our society to the promotion and protection of human rights, and to raising awareness of antiracism, equality and anti-discrimination issues.”
TimesLIVE
Government calls for probe into Cape Town pub amid racism allegations
Image: 123rf/Taras Tsurka
Government has called for law enforcement agencies and the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) to investigate Hank’s Olde Irish Pub in Cape Town amid allegations of racism.
The pub has come under fire for allegedly only allowing black patrons to enter if they are accompanied by a white person.
This after a video went viral online in which a white man, Christopher Logan, was seen confronting the owner of the pub.
Logan confronted the owner after his friend, Thabiso Danca, was allegedly denied entry to the pub by a bouncer and was told he had to be accompanied by a white person.
He claimed the bouncer told Danca he was not allowed entry without a white person because he would “steal” and “cause trouble”.
ActionSA and EFF to take action over alleged racism at Cape Town pub
