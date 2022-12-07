South Africa

Hunt for 'kidnapped foreigner' ends after social media scare revealed as 'only a prank'

The Hawks have warned people not to share bogus information

07 December 2022 - 12:03 By TimesLIVE
The man's family confirmed he was safe.
The man's family confirmed he was safe.
Image: 123RF/skynext

Do not spread fake news or bogus messages about human trafficking or the kidnapping of women and children.

This was the stern warning issued by the Hawks on Wednesday after a multidisciplinary kidnapping task team was activated to find a foreigner, reported on social media platforms to have been abducted after arriving at Cape Town International Airport.

“This follows an incident where fake news surfaced on various social media platforms alleging a 32-year foreign national took a flight from Zimbabwe to OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on December 1 to meet his fiancé,” said Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani.

“She indicated he was here to collect her and that they would return for their wedding ceremony. Information indicated that he landed at Cape Town International Airport on a flight from OR Tambo International Airport.

“The information received indicated that he ordered a taxi to pick him up at the airport. He was allegedly taken by a different vehicle and not the taxi he requested. At approximately 8pm the fiancé is said to have received messages from his phone that stated, 'WE GOT HIM', demanding money for his safe return. No ransom amount was mentioned.”

A kidnapping task team sprang into action, diverting police resources, to locate the man, but established there was no flight from Johannesburg matching details provided in the message. In addition, nobody with a matching name and surname had travelled from Zimbabwe to South Africa in the past three months.

CCTV video footage from Cape Town International Airport confirmed no person matching the man’s description had arrived.

“The complainant received another message hours later indicating the victim was on his way home and that his phone battery is flat. The complainant contacted his family, who indicated he was safe and it was only a prank,” said Hani.

“The directorate in the Western Cape is deeply concerned about the continued peddling of fake news and cautions the public against the incessant promotion and distribution of such malicious untruths”.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Restaurants react to fake taste inspectors and the free-food scam

The Legend of the Fake Taste inspector is entertaining but unlikely, says KFC
News
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | Alleged Bulgarian organised crime middleman in hot water over fake Afrikaans identity

A Bulgarian man, alleged to be linked to an organised crime group dubbed the Bulgarian mafia by police, is in hot water after allegedly defrauding ...
News
3 weeks ago

Sassa warns of fake R700 grant application form circulating online

If you see a post urging you to apply for a R700 Sassa grant, blue tick it.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Brutus Malada’s ‘fiancée’ shocked after he ties the knot with Joburg mayor Mpho ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | Bikers shoot at hijackers in KZN South Africa
  3. Madonsela questions Phala Phala report South Africa
  4. Pensioner faces bleak future as court flattens his double-story landlord dream News
  5. WATCH | Owners of Cape Town bar accused of racism release statement, open ... South Africa

Latest Videos

WATCH | The ANC will not support that report' says Mashatile as Phala Phala ...
Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar