The Gauteng community safety department says there will be targeted law-enforcement interventions aimed at maintaining high visibility on critical routes and increasing detection and prosecution of offenders.
This is one aspect of the festive season integrated law enforcement safety plan presented to the Gauteng legislature on Wednesday.
The plan focuses on road traffic crashes at identified hazardous locations and reduction of crime.
According to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) final report for the 2021/22 festive season, there were 1,808 deaths from 1,395 fatal road crashes and Gauteng accounted for 291 of the deaths. The department said figures showed pedestrian fatalities accounted for almost 50% of all Gauteng road traffic fatalities.
In its plan, the department said there will be mass deployment of road safety practitioners and law enforcement officers to conduct road safety awareness in built-up areas situated along freeways and other roads identified as dangerous.
The department said human behaviour contributes largely towards fatalities, and by addressing this through awareness campaigns, it believes a number of road users’ lives can be saved.
Law enforcement visibility is one part of Gauteng’s festive season safety plan
Image: 123RF/Elizabeth Crego
The Gauteng community safety department says there will be targeted law-enforcement interventions aimed at maintaining high visibility on critical routes and increasing detection and prosecution of offenders.
This is one aspect of the festive season integrated law enforcement safety plan presented to the Gauteng legislature on Wednesday.
The plan focuses on road traffic crashes at identified hazardous locations and reduction of crime.
According to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) final report for the 2021/22 festive season, there were 1,808 deaths from 1,395 fatal road crashes and Gauteng accounted for 291 of the deaths. The department said figures showed pedestrian fatalities accounted for almost 50% of all Gauteng road traffic fatalities.
In its plan, the department said there will be mass deployment of road safety practitioners and law enforcement officers to conduct road safety awareness in built-up areas situated along freeways and other roads identified as dangerous.
The department said human behaviour contributes largely towards fatalities, and by addressing this through awareness campaigns, it believes a number of road users’ lives can be saved.
KZN petrol station employees injured as car crashes into convenience store
Th department said in addition to accidents the festive season is generally known for serious and violent crime such as business robbery, house robbery, and truck and vehicle hijackings. Increased movement of cash during the festive season increases risks for cash-in-transit heists.
The department said a number of tactical options will be employed to execute the safety plan. They include:
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Family devastated after traffic cop killed at roadblock
10,000 new boots on the ground to fight festive season crime
EDITORIAL | Troubles visited upon SA tourism didn’t end with Covid restrictions
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos