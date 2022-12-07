South Africa

Law enforcement visibility is one part of Gauteng’s festive season safety plan

07 December 2022 - 18:05
The Gauteng festive season safety plan will see the deployment of targeted law enforcement personnel aimed at maintaining high visibility in critical routes. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/Elizabeth Crego

The Gauteng community safety department says there will be targeted law-enforcement interventions aimed at maintaining high visibility on critical routes and increasing detection and prosecution of offenders.

This is one aspect of the festive season integrated law enforcement safety plan presented to the Gauteng legislature on Wednesday.

The plan focuses on road traffic crashes at identified hazardous locations and reduction of crime.

According to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) final report for the 2021/22 festive season, there were 1,808 deaths from 1,395 fatal road crashes and Gauteng accounted for 291 of the deaths. The department said figures showed pedestrian fatalities accounted for almost 50% of all Gauteng road traffic fatalities.

In its plan, the department said there will be mass deployment of road safety practitioners and law enforcement officers to conduct road safety awareness in built-up areas situated along freeways and other roads identified as dangerous.

The department said human behaviour contributes largely towards fatalities, and by addressing this through awareness campaigns, it believes a number of road users’ lives can be saved.

Th department said in addition to accidents the festive season is generally known for serious and violent crime such as business robbery, house robbery, and truck and vehicle hijackings. Increased movement of cash during the festive season increases risks for cash-in-transit heists.

The department said a number of  tactical options will be employed to execute the safety plan. They include:

  • Static speed measuring: This will focus in the main on hazardous locations and emerging problematic routes in terms of speed offences.
  • Mobile speed measuring: To focus on vehicles that are driven at an excessive high speed.
  • High-visibility patrols: These patrols will take place at high fatality frequency routes.
  • Static roadblocks: Roadblocks will be set up at priority routes.
  • Sporadic roadblocks: These roadblocks will serve as a surprise element on escape routes that are used to circumvent main routes.
  • Vehicle checkpoints: To ensure vehicle and driver fitness on identified intersections and interchanges, and 
  • Mobile vehicle testing stations: To enhance vehicle fitness through roadworthiness tests.

