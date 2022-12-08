South Africa

HSF, Sanef apply to be friends of the court in Zuma vs Karyn Maughan matter

08 December 2022 - 11:50 By TimesLIVE

The Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) and the South African National Editors' Forum are applying to be friends of the court in the Jacob Zuma vs Karyn Maughan case on Thursday.

In seeking to be admitted as an amicus curiae (friend of the court) in state advocate Billy Downer’s application to end the private prosecution by Zuma, the foundation says Zuma wants to “undermine the criminal justice system” and is acting in bad faith to pursue political ends and avoid accountability.

But the former president is opposing the application, saying the National Prosecuting Authority “does not need the guiding hand of misguided busy bodies and celebrity litigants such as the HSF”.

TimesLIVE

