South Africa

Cele to deliver eulogy at funeral of policeman killed on duty

09 December 2022 - 20:22 By TimesLIVE
Police minister Bheki Cele. File photo.
Police minister Bheki Cele. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Police minister Bheki Cele will deliver the eulogy at the funeral service of Const Ashwin Pedro who was killed while on duty in Grassy Park, Cape Town, last week.

Pedro and his partner had responded to a tip-off about an armed suspect in the area on December 1. An altercation with the suspect ensued and the constable sustained a fatal wound to his chest. His partner was unharmed and the suspect fled.

A suspect was arrested on the same evening.

“The South African Police Service will this Saturday gather in their collective grief to bid farewell to one of their own,” police said in a statement

The funeral will be at the Old Apostolic Church in Lavender Hill from 10am.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Policeman shot dead in Grassy Park

A 26-year-old police constable was shot and killed in Grassy Park, Cape Town, on Thursday afternoon.
News
1 week ago

Suspect arrested after allegedly killing Cape Town cop

The anti-gang unit has arrested a 42-year-old suspect in connection with the murder of a Cape Town police officer.
News
1 week ago

‘Nothing suggested she would kill herself’: Malema shocked by celebrity makeup artist Maja Janeska’s death

EFF leader Julius Malema has expressed shock over the death of his friend, celebrity make-up artist Maja Janeska, after she reportedly took her own ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Brutus Malada’s ‘fiancée’ shocked after he ties the knot with Joburg mayor Mpho ... South Africa
  2. R60m vehicle licence fee dumping case postponed until February Consumer Live
  3. Khekhe moved out of C-Max after a threat of court action South Africa
  4. ‘I did what every South African should’: man who stood up for pal ‘denied ... News
  5. ‘Nothing suggested she would kill herself’: Malema shocked by celebrity makeup ... South Africa

Latest Videos

e-Hailing 'mob justice' accused denied bail
WATCH | The ANC will not support that report' says Mashatile as Phala Phala ...